Tar Heels handle Wolfpack in baseball opener

Kyle Datres almost hit a home run in the fourth inning for North Carolina on Friday night. There was no almost in the sixth for the sophomore third baseman.
Datres’ two-run home run helped the No. 4 Tar Heels beat N.C. State 7-2 for their 10th straight win.
Datres’ shot off the netting in left field gave the Tar Heels the lead for good after the Wolfpack (19-16, 7-9 ACC) had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth.
Junior righthander J.B. Bukauskas threw five no-hit innings to improve to 6-0. N.C. State first baseman Stephen Pitarra broke up the no-hitter in the sixth with a single to right and then scored on a single by centerfielder Josh McLain for a 1-0 lead.
Shortstop Logan Warmoth led off the sixth for UNC with one of his four hits on the night and then scored on Datres’ home run.
Warmoth has feasted on Wolfpack pitching. He has hit .687 (11 of 16) against N.C. State in the past four games.
The Heels pieced together three more runs in the bottom of the seventh with RBI singles from Warmoth and Millbrook’s Brian Miller.
Catcher Cody Roberts tacked on a two-run home run in the eighth to push the Heels’ run total to 78 in the past six games.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
