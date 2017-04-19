State Now

April 19, 2017 2:45 PM

NC State basketball adds grad transfer from Baylor

By Joe Giglio

N.C. State’s backcourt makeover continues under new coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack added guard Al Freeman, a graduate transfer from Baylor, on Wednesday.

Freeman (6-3, 200 pounds) averaged 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Bears last season and helped them reach the Sweet 16. Freeman, originally from Charlotte, will graduate in May and be eligible to play immediately.

Freeman joins freshman guard Lavar Batts as new additions under Keatts, who was hired on March 17.

The Wolfpack has to replace guards Dennis Smith Jr. and Maverick Rowan, who have both entered the NBA draft. Terry Henderson has applied to the NCAA for a sixth-year waiver. The three guards were N.C. State’s top three scorers last season.

