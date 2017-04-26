NC State’s Elliott Avent picks up his 1,000th career win

N.C. State picked up a 13-0 win over N.C. Central on Tuesday which was the 1,000th of Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent’s career.
Avent becomes the fifth active ACC coach, and 15th Division I coach, with quadruple-digit wins.
“Well, it feels good to win,” Avent said in a statement released by the school. “It was a rough weekend in Boston and it was good to play good tonight. Coach (Chris) Hart had a talk with the hitters today and I thought they responded tremendously.
“It takes a lot of good players to get 1,000 wins. When I look back on it, I think about Billy Best coaching with me my first five years here and all the things he did and what a great person he is. I think about Chris Combs, Tom Sergio, and all the players that came through here. I also think about Chris Hart, he’s been with me for 13 years and he’s been unbelievable and loyal, and he works harder than anybody I know. It just makes me feel good and proud when I think about all the people that I’ve worked with all these years.”
Avent has a 776-486 record in 21 seasons at N.C. State. He is the school’s career leader in wins. He went 224-213 in eight seasons at New Mexico State before he was hired by the Wolfpack in 1996.
Florida State’s Mike Martin, Miami’s Jim Morris, UNC’s Mike Fox and Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall are the other active ACC coaches with at least 1,000 wins.
N.C. State (21-20) plays at East Carolina (22-19) on Wednesday night and hosts Virginia Tech (20-23) in a three-game ACC series this weekend.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments