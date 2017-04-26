NC State hopes to get boost from return of three veteran redshirts

N.C. State got a boost from Stephen Louis last year. Coach Dave Doeren is hoping for a similar return from three players who missed the 2016 season with injuries.
Louis missed the 2015 season, in what was supposed to be his sophomore season, with injuries to both shoulders.
The 6-2, 217-pound receiver came back last year and led the Wolfpack with 678 receiving yards. He caught 35 passes, for a team-best 19.4 yards per catch, and had a pair of touchdowns.
N.C. State had three veteran redshirts last year — linebacker Germaine Pratt, cornerback Johnathan Alston and receiver JuMichael Ramos.
Pratt, who moved from safety to linebacker, stood out in the spring, Doeren said Wednesday on the ACC conference call.
“He probably had our best spring,” Doeren said.
Pratt, 6-3 and 237 pounds, missed what would have been his junior season with a shoulder injury. He could give N.C. State’s defense, which returns eight starters, some blitzing and coverage help at the outside linebacker spot.
Alston, who redshirted after moving over from receiver, could provide depth in a position of need. N.C. State has to replace three of its five starters in the secondary, including at corner and nickel back.
“Sometimes you’re adding depth that has experience,” Doeren said.
Both Pratt and Alston went through spring practice. Ramos, who missed last season with a knee injury, is still working his way back to 100 percent health.
Ramos was one of N.C. State’s top receivers in 2015. He caught 34 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns. With Louis and sophomore Kelvin Harmon back in starting roles, Ramos adds another target for quarterback Ryan Finley.
