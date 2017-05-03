NC State coach Keatts gave Abu a good reason to return

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter" Pause 6:02 NC State's Keatts: It has been an unbelievable thing for me 0:54 NC State's Keatts spills a little secret about Debbie Yow 1:38 Big day for Dayes, Pack 2:03 NC State's Abu: 'If we can bring all these guys back, I feel like we are just going to be more of a seasoned team' 7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State' 39:17 ACC Now Live: Joe Giglio with guest Elliott Avent 1:27 NC State football players help build homes 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 8:09 UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu reacts to the hiring and introduction of Kevin Keatts as the Pack's new basketball coach, saying, he's grateful to be among the first players Keatts will coach at NCSU. Chip Alexander and Ethan Hyman newsobserver.com