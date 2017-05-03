NC State coach Keatts gave Abu a good reason to return

Abdul-Malik Abu created a good deal of anxiety amongst N.C. State fans last summer when he opted to enter the NBA draft without hiring an agent.
Abu ultimately came back for his junior season. The 6-8, 240-pound forward was not among the N.C. State players to put his name in this year’s draft.
There is a good reason for that, new coach Kevin Keatts said.
“I think I did a good job at the press conference, really working him, telling him how important he was going to be,” Keatts said, only half-joking.
At Keatts’ press conference on March 19, which all of N.C. State’s returning players attended, including Abu, Keatts said Abu would lead the country in dunks.
Abu, an athletic big, averaged 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season. In Keatts’ up-tempo system, Abu could flourish in the open court.
Keatts started four guards and one forward at UNC-Wilmington last season. Forward Devontae Cacok led the country in field-goal percentage (80.0) and set a new Division I record in the process. The high percentage was helped by the fact that 82 of his 184 made field goals came on dunks.
Abu had only positive things to say about Keatts after he attended Keatts’ introductory press conference.
“I’m excited,” Abu said then. “He’s going to bring in a new dynamic, a new offense, a new opportunity.”
There’s also the matter of reality. An NBA team might take a flyer on Abu in the second round, but that would be the best-case scenario.
Instead, he has a chance to come back to school and improve his stock.
“I think he looked at it as he went through the process last year and I think he understood that he wasn’t ready to be a first-round draft choice, and he looked at the opportunity to play in our system and help his draft status,” Keatts said.
Dennis Smith, Maverick Rowan, Omer Yurtseven and Ted Kapita all opted to enter the NBA draft. Yurtseven and Kapita are eligible to return because they didn’t hire an agent.
Yurtseven was invited to the NBA draft combine, as was Smith, but Kapita and Rowan were not.
