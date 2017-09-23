More Videos

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 7:32

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU 0:44

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

NC State's Chubb on the spit: 'It wasn't intentional at all' 3:26

NC State's Chubb on the spit: 'It wasn't intentional at all'

NC State's JaySam: 'I knew I had to catch it' 0:26

NC State's JaySam: 'I knew I had to catch it'

NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown 0:33

NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams 2:10

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams

NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice 2:31

NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice

NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback 1:03

NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback

  • NC State's Chubb on the spit: 'It wasn't intentional at all'

    NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State and the 'spit' during a media availability Saturday, September 23, 2017.

NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State and the 'spit' during a media availability Saturday, September 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State and the 'spit' during a media availability Saturday, September 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

Chubb apologizes for spitting on FSU’s midfield logo

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

September 23, 2017 7:53 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Maybe Bradley Chubb was jealous of Baker Mayfield.

After Chubb helped N.C. State knock off No. 12 Florida State on Saturday, the senior defensive end went to midfield at Doak Campbell Stadium and spit on the FSU logo.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Mayfield’s attempt to plant a flag on the midfield logo at Ohio State after Oklahoma’s win there on Sept. 9, but the message seemed to be the same.

Right after the game, Chubb had denied he did it on purpose.

“I celebrated with my teammates and then talked to coach (Dave) Doeren,” Chubb told the media after the game. “I guess I just spit. I didn’t mean to.”

But later, Chubb issued an apology on the team’s official Twitter account.

“I want to apologize for my actions after the game today,” Chubb said, according to the statement. “I let my emotions get the best of me. I have the utmost respect for Coach Fisher and Florida State.”

Chubb had seven tackles and two sacks to lead the Wolfpack defense.

It was a busy day for unique celebrations. Sophomore receiver Jakobi Meyers did a front flip at the tail end of his 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Meyers was flagged a 15-yard penalty for the excessive celebration.

“I don’t know what he was thinking,” N.C. State receiver/running back Jaylen Samuels said of Meyers’ flip. “Everybody was mad at first, but as long as he got the point on the board, that’s all that matters.”

More Videos

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

Pause
NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 7:32

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU 0:44

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

NC State's Chubb on the spit: 'It wasn't intentional at all' 3:26

NC State's Chubb on the spit: 'It wasn't intentional at all'

NC State's JaySam: 'I knew I had to catch it' 0:26

NC State's JaySam: 'I knew I had to catch it'

NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown 0:33

NC State's Bo Hines gets his only collegiate touchdown

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams 2:10

Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams

NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice 2:31

NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice

NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback 1:03

NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback

  • NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

    Watch NC State's Jakobi Meyers make a 71-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State in Tallahassee, FL Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

Watch NC State's Jakobi Meyers make a 71-yard touchdown reception during the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State in Tallahassee, FL Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

State Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @jwgiglio