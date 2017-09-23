Chubb apologizes for spitting on FSU’s midfield logo

Maybe Bradley Chubb was jealous of Baker Mayfield.
After Chubb helped N.C. State knock off No. 12 Florida State on Saturday, the senior defensive end went to midfield at Doak Campbell Stadium and spit on the FSU logo.
It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Mayfield’s attempt to plant a flag on the midfield logo at Ohio State after Oklahoma’s win there on Sept. 9, but the message seemed to be the same.
Right after the game, Chubb had denied he did it on purpose.
“I celebrated with my teammates and then talked to coach (Dave) Doeren,” Chubb told the media after the game. “I guess I just spit. I didn’t mean to.”
But later, Chubb issued an apology on the team’s official Twitter account.
“I want to apologize for my actions after the game today,” Chubb said, according to the statement. “I let my emotions get the best of me. I have the utmost respect for Coach Fisher and Florida State.”
Chubb had seven tackles and two sacks to lead the Wolfpack defense.
It was a busy day for unique celebrations. Sophomore receiver Jakobi Meyers did a front flip at the tail end of his 71-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Meyers was flagged a 15-yard penalty for the excessive celebration.
“I don’t know what he was thinking,” N.C. State receiver/running back Jaylen Samuels said of Meyers’ flip. “Everybody was mad at first, but as long as he got the point on the board, that’s all that matters.”
