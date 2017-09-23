Florida State win brings out Doeren’s emotional side

0:43 NC State celebrates its victory over FSU Pause

7:32 NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

0:44 NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

0:44 NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU

2:10 Close calls and crushed souls: NC State versus top 25 teams

2:31 NC State Wolfpack football starts fall practice

1:31 NC State's Nyheim Hines after 2016 loss to FSU: We lost a lot of heartbreakers

1:03 NC State's Finley looking to improve at quarterback

1:02 UNC's Roy Williams on visiting White House: 'Let me think on it'