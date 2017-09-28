‘JaySam’ does it all for NC State but some things better than others

More Videos 0:29 NC State's JaySam can throw as well (though he needs to practice) Pause 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:13 Meet the Wolfpack basketball team 0:44 NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44 NC State's Meyers flips in for a touchdown in win over FSU 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 1:38 New app will help parents know: Where is my child's school bus? 0:58 Sunrise yoga with Blue Lotus Yoga at Raleigh's IBMA Banjostand 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

NC State's JaySam can throw as well (though he needs to practice) Watch as NC State's Jaylen Samuels completes a 25-yard pass to Dylan Parham during the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State. Samuels said the throw was 'terrible' but it was completion only because Parham made a great reception. Watch as NC State's Jaylen Samuels completes a 25-yard pass to Dylan Parham during the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State. Samuels said the throw was 'terrible' but it was completion only because Parham made a great reception. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Watch as NC State's Jaylen Samuels completes a 25-yard pass to Dylan Parham during the Wolfpack's victory over Florida State. Samuels said the throw was 'terrible' but it was completion only because Parham made a great reception. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com