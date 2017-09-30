N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines (7) scores on a one-yard touchdown run during the Wolfpack’s 33-25 victory over Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.
N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines (7) scores on a one-yard touchdown run during the Wolfpack’s 33-25 victory over Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

How a text message from an NC State legend helped the Wolfpack handle Syracuse

By Joe Giglio

September 30, 2017 6:31 PM

RALEIGH

The text message from Torry Holt to Nyheim Hines was part motivation, part history lesson.

N.C. State hasn’t always handled success well, especially after a big win over Florida State.

Holt, a Wolfpack receiver in the late 1990s with his No. 81 retired at Carter-Finley Stadium, wanted to make sure the junior running back knew that.

“What do you want people to remember you by?” Holt asked Hines.

The answer, with Hines leading the way to a 33-25 home win over Syracuse on Saturday? This N.C. State team just might be different.

Hines ran for 115 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to make sure the Wolfpack (4-1, 2-0 ACC) avoided any letdown after the emotional win over Florida State.

  • NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

    NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Sat. Sept. 30, 2017.

NC State's Doeren: 'We got there, pretty or not, I am happy about it'

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Sat. Sept. 30, 2017.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

It’s N.C. State’s first 2-0 ACC start in 11 years and only second ACC win, the week after beating Florida State, in seven tries.

“We really talked about how history doesn’t need to repeat itself,” Hines said. “Everything we did today was to make sure it didn’t.”

With an unbelievable effort from Holt, N.C. State shocked Florida State, the No. 2 team in the country, at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12, 1998. The next week, the Wolfpack lost at Baylor, 33-30.

And that wasn’t the vintage 2010s juggernaut Baylor program racking up double-digit wins and Big 12 titles. That was a 2-9 Baylor team, coached by the immortal Dave Roberts, which finished the ’98 season with only one other win — 31-24 over an equally terrible Kansas program.

The last N.C. State team to start 2-0 in 2006 beat No. 17 Florida State on Oct. 5, 24-20 in Raleigh, then lost the next week at home to Wake Forest and the next six games. Coach Chuck Amato was fired after a 3-9 season.

Current N.C. State coach Dave Doeren hammered a similar message to Holt’s home to his players this week in hopes of avoiding a letdown.

“If you want to be who you say you want to be, and be in a real conversation, you’ve got to win this week,” Doeren said.

That conversation is the Atlantic Division race. With a dangerous Louisville team up next (on Thursday), and a November home date with powerful Clemson, N.C. State can’t afford any slip ups against the likes of Syracuse (2-3, 0-1 ACC).

  • NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

    See a time lapse of NC State quarterback Ryan Finley making an incredible one-handed catch on a throw by Gavin Locklear during the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

NC State's Finley makes an incredible one-handed catch

See a time lapse of NC State quarterback Ryan Finley making an incredible one-handed catch on a throw by Gavin Locklear during the Wolfpack's victory over the Syracuse Orange at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The way the game started, with N.C. State jumping out to a 26-7 lead, it didn’t appear the Orange would be a problem.

But quarterback Eric Dungey (385 passing yards) engineered a quick touchdown drive to open the third quarter, backup kicker Sterling Hofrichter added a 38-yard field goal and N.C. State’s offense stalled out.

“I thought we played a great first half, a really bad third quarter and we finished them in the fourth quarter,” Doeren said.

Hines’ 1-yard touchdown run at 9:52 put N.C. State up 33-17. Dungey found receiver Steve Ishmael for 10-yard touchdown with 4:39 left — and then ran for the 2-point conversion — to make it 33-25.

N.C. State’s offense, which finished with 265 to 59 advantage on the ground, was able to two first-down downs to milk the clock.

Hines, who had 94 yards in last week’s win at FSU, posted his first career 100-yard game on 19 carries. Jaylen Samuels added 74 yards (and a 16-yard TD run) on nine carries.

The line gave the credit to the backs and the backs the credit to the line.

“It was the line,” Hines said. “They blocked the right guys and I just try to make one guy miss. We do that and good things will happen.”

  • NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

    Purple heart recipients led the NC State's Walk of Champions before the Wolfpack's game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The team followed, greeting members of the ROTC who lined the path during Military Appreciation Day.

NC State honors the military during Walk of Champions

Purple heart recipients led the NC State's Walk of Champions before the Wolfpack's game against Syracuse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The team followed, greeting members of the ROTC who lined the path during Military Appreciation Day.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

In the last two weeks, Hines has shown he’s a capable replacement for Matt Dayes, last year’s 1,000-yard rusher who’s now in the NFL.

“We know how good Nyheim is,” senior guard Tony Adams said. “He can always make plays, regardless of anything, because he’s so fast. He’s a great guy to block for, too. Nyheim is just one of those guys you love. We love him death.”

Hines smiled when he realized it was his first 100-yard game. He expects another text from Holt this week. Hines could fire one back with a little friendly trash talk about how to handle a win over Florida State.

“Nah, I can’t do that,” Hines said.

There’s no time for that yet, anyway. The legacy of Hines, and this N.C. State team, is still unwritten.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

