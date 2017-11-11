More Videos

  • NC State's Doeren: 'It is always good to get a winning taste back'

    NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday, November 11, 2017.

NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Hines saves NC State again as late run leads to win over Boston College

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 11, 2017 3:33 PM

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.

Boston College almost did it again.

Nyheim Hines simply wouldn’t let N.C. State lose another game to the Eagles.

Hines’ 50-yard touchdown run saved the Wolfpack and lifted it to a 17-14 win at Boston College on Saturday.

Hines, who had been slowed by an ankle injury the past two games, burst off the right side of N.C. State’s line and broke into Boston College secondary. The junior from Garner scored with 8:22 left in the game to put the Wolfpack ahead.

On the next drive, the Eagles drove down to the N.C. State 22-yard line and were lined up for a 39-yard field-goal attempt. A poor snap never gave Colton Lichtenberg a chance at the kick.

The holder Jeff Smith tried to find a receiver down the field but the pass sailed out of bounds.

The win is only N.C. State’s second in seven ACC road games against the Eagles since they joined the ACC in 2005.

  • NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

    Watch a time-lapse as NC State running back Nyheim Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's 17-14 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

NC State's Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown

Watch a time-lapse as NC State running back Nyheim Hines scores on a 50-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack's 17-14 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The win also snaps a two-game losing streak for the Wolfpack (7-3, 5-1 ACC) and a three-game winning streak for the Eagles (5-5, 3-4).

Freshman A.J. Dillon ran for 196 yards and a touchdown for Boston College, which used a turnover on an errant trick play by N.C. State near the end of the third quarter, to take a 14-10 lead.

N.C. State had a 10-7 advantage, and the ball near midfield, when Jaylen Samuels, lined up at quarterback, tried to lateral the ball to quarterback Ryan Finley for a double-pass.

The ball never got to Finley. Boston College linebacker Kevin Bletzer picked up the lateral at the N.C. State 37-yard line and returned it to the 23.

Thadd Smith was able to punch it in on a 12-yard jet sweep, two plays later.

Hines finished with 110 yards on 19 carries. He had only 10 carries for 40 yards in the past two games after he turned his right ankle in the first quarter of the Notre Dame loss on Oct. 28.

  • NC State's Chubb: 'It feels amazing'

    NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about breaking Mario Williams' sack and tackle for a loss record during the Wolfpack's victory over the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

NC State's Chubb: 'It feels amazing'

NC State's Bradley Chubb talks about breaking Mario Williams' sack and tackle for a loss record during the Wolfpack's victory over the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

N.C. State beat writer Joe Giglio

