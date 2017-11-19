Painful loss at Wake Forest adds to NC State’s misery

More Videos 1:53 Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract Pause 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2:41 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 4:07 Chapel Hill's Ryan Smith named MVP of 3A boys soccer title 3:44 NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there' 3:05 Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 0:53 Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain' 2:22 A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 2:40 What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Milliseconds from a touchdown NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com