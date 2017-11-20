ACC power rankings: How Wake Forest got in position to claim ‘state title’

Wake Forest is on the verge of its first “state championship” since 2009.

If the Demon Deacons (7-4) can close out Duke on Saturday, they’ll have in-state bragging rights. They already have wins over N.C. State, 30-24 on Saturday night, and Appalachian State, 20-19 on Sept. 23.

Fourth-year coach Dave Clawson has his team playing its best football at the right time of the year. Given the injuries to breakout star receiver Greg Dortch or defensive end Duke Ejiofor, out the past few weeks, and the strength of Wake’s schedule, Clawson has done great work this season.

With so many major conference jobs open Clawson, a proven program-builder (see also his work at Richmond and Bowling Green), will have several suitors next month.

Senior quarterback John Wolford, one of the toughest players in college football, has led the Deacs to their highest-scoring season in school history. Wolford took regular beatings earlier in his career but behind an improved offensive line, he has accounted for 33 touchdowns (23 passing and 10 rushing) and thrown only four interceptions (in 292 attempts).

Wolford’s improvisation on fourth-down, on Wake’s last touchdown drive, was the key play of the game by the Deacs’ offense. Safety Demetrius Kemp made the points stand up with an incredible hustle play on N.C. State’s ensuing drive.

Emeka Emezie’s emotional reaction to fumbling in the end zone, on what could have been a game-winning touchdown for N.C. State, will be the lasting image of Saturday’s game. But Kemp’s hustle, sprinting about 30 yards across the field after Emezie caught the ball at the 6-yard line, and beating the Wolfpack receiver to the goal line, ultimately decided the game.

If Wake Forest can beat Duke on Saturday at home, they will have their first Mack Brown Cup title since in 2009. The Cup isn’t real but Brown’s success against in-state opponents was. Brown, now an ESPN analyst, went 15-0 against State, Wake and Duke from 1993 until he left for the Texas job after the 1997 regular season.

Brown had a plaque put up at UNC’s Kenan Football Center to commemorate the mythical state championship. Since the “Big Four” no longer regularly plays each other, determining the best team in the state can be tricky.

Hence the Mack Brown Cup scoring system: 2 points for a road win, 1 point for a home win, minus-2 points for a home loss, minus-1 point for a road loss in games between Wake, State, Duke and Carolina.

A Duke win on Saturday would net the Blue Devils their first state title since sharing it with East Carolina in 2013.