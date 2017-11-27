Here are the players from NC State, UNC, Duke and Wake who made the All-ACC team

For the first time since 2011, and fourth time since the league expanded in 2004, all four in-state teams are represented on the All-ACC team.
N.C. State leads the way with three players on the first team, Duke has two and North Carolina and Wake Forest have one each.
The Wolfpack, which finished 6-2 in the league and 8-4 overall, placed running back Nyheim Hines, defensive end Bradley Chubb and running back/receiver Jaylen Samuels – in the newly-created all-purpose slot – on the first team.
Two Duke defenders, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Mark Gilbert, were voted by a 45-person panel, which includes the media and the 14 head coaches; as were Wake Forest tight end Cam Serigne and UNC kick returner Anthony Ratliff-Williams.
It’s the most players N.C. State has had on the first team since 2005. Hines has run for 1,040 yards on the season with nine touchdowns. Chubb leads the ACC in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (25). Samuels accumulated 1,109 all-purpose yards and accounted for 15 touchdowns.
Giles-Harris led the Blue Devils, and ranks third in the ACC, with 117 tackles and Gilbert ranks second in the ACC with six interceptions.
Serigne caught eight touchdown passes, most among league tight ends, and Ratliff-Williams led the ACC with two kickoff returns for touchdown.
Clemson, which won the Atlantic Division, led all teams with six first-team selections and 13 players honored (first, second, third teams, honorable mention).
Sophomore defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence of Wake Forest High School was one of three Clemson defensive linemen named to the first team.
Virginia Tech was the only other school to have more first-team selections (four) than N.C. State.
Miami, which won the Coastal Division, had 10 players honored but only kicker Michael Badgley on the first team.
2017 All-ACC Football Teams
First Team
Offense
Pos. - Name, Year, School (Points)
WR - Steve Ishmael, Sr., Syracuse (164)
WR - Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech (136)
WR - Jaylen Smith, Jr., Louisville (114)
TE - Cam Serigne, Sr., Wake Forest (147)
OT - Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson (163)
OT - Brian O'Neill, Jr., Pittsburgh (109)
OG - Tyrone Crowder, Sr., Clemson (131)
OG - Wyatt Teller, Sr., Virginia Tech (107)
C - Justin Falcinelli, Jr., Clemson (59)
QB - Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville (171)
RB - AJ Dillon, Fr., Boston College (171)
RB - Nyheim Hines, Jr., N.C. State (148)
AP - Jaylen Samuels, Sr., N.C State (147)
PK - Michael Badgley, Sr., Miami (98)
SP - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, So., North Carolina (58)
Defense
DE - Bradley Chubb, Sr., N.C State (168)
DE - Clelin Ferrell, So., Clemson (123)
DT - Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson (153)
DT - Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson (108)
LB - Micah Kiser, Sr., Virginia (155)
LB - Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech (135)
LB - Joe Giles-Harris, So., Duke (114)
CB - Mark Gilbert, So., Duke (97)
CB - Greg Stroman, Sr., Virginia Tech (89)
S - Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia (151)
S - Derwin James, So., Florida State (109)
P - Ryan Winslow, Sr., Pittsburgh (99)
Second Team
Offense
WR - Kelvin Harmon, So., N.C. State (108)
WR - Olamide Zaccheaus, Jr., Virginia (92)
WR - Ervin Philips, Sr., Syracuse (91)
TE - Christopher Herndon IV, Sr., Miami (123)
OT - Will Richardson, Jr., N.C. State (87)
OT - Chris Lindstrom, Jr., Boston College (55)
OG - Tony Adams, Sr., N.C. State (81)
OG - Parker Braun, So., Georgia Tech (64)
C - Ryan Anderson, Jr., Wake Forest (45)
C - Alec Eberle, Jr., Florida State (45)
QB - John Wolford, Sr., Wake Forest (77)
RB - KirVonte Benson, So., Georgia Tech (98)
RB - Travis Homer, So., Miami (87)
AP - Greg Dortch, Fr., Wake Forest (54)
PK - Mike Weaver, Sr., Wake Forest (73)
SP - Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pittsburgh (52)
Defense
DE - Austin Bryant, Jr., Clemson (85)
DE - Duke Ejiofor, Sr., Wake Forest (78)
DT - Tim Settle, So., Virginia Tech (83)
DT - RJ McIntosh, Jr., Miami (79)
LB - Dorian O'Daniel, Sr., Clemson (102)
LB - Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami (79)
LB - Parris Bennett, Sr., Syracuse (72)
CB - Michael Jackson, Jr., Miami (70)
CB - Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State (59)
S - Jaquan Johnson, Jr., Miami (98)
S - Lukas Denis, Jr., Boston College (94)
P - Lester Coleman, Jr., Virginia (66)
Third Team
Offense
WR - Braxton Berrios, Sr., Miami (70)
WR - Hunter Renfrow, Jr., Clemson (52)
WR - Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson (50)
TE - Tommy Sweeney, Jr., Boston College (41)
OT - Kc McDermott, Sr., Miami (51)
OT - Justin Herron, Jr., Wake Forest (43)
OG - Taylor Hearn, Jr., Clemson (57)
OG - Phil Haynes, Jr., Wake Forest (47)
C - Austin Davis, Sr., Duke (44)
QB - Ryan Finley, Jr., N.C. State (37)
RB - Travis Etienne, Fr., Clemson (80)
RB - Cam Akers, Fr., Florida State (61)
AP - Anthony Ratliff-Williams, So., North Carolina (46)
PK - Cole Murphy, Sr., Syracuse (65)
SP - Nyheim Hines, Jr., N.C. State (45)
SP - Michael Walker, Jr., Boston College (45)
Defense
DE - Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College (61)
DE - Trent Harris, Sr., Miami (41)
DT - Derrick Nnadi, Sr., Florida State (53)
DT - Mike Ramsay, Sr., Duke (52)
LB - Kendall Joseph, Jr., Clemson (57)
LB - Ty Schwab, Sr., Boston College (53)
LB - Andrew Motuapuaka, Sr., Virginia Tech (42)
CB - Avonte Maddox, Sr., Pittsburgh (55)
CB - Juan Thornhill, Jr., Virginia (51)
S - Terrell Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech (44)
S - Jeremy McDuffie, Jr., Duke (36)
P - Pressley Harvin III, Fr., Georgia Tech (43)
Honorable Mention (25 points or more)
WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Fr., Louisville (43); WR T.J. Rahming, Jr., Duke (40); T Geron Christian, Jr., Louisville (32); T Sean Pollard, So., Clemson (29); G Shamire Devine, Sr., Georgia Tech (40); G Sam Schmal, Sr., Boston College (36); G Alex Bookser, Jr., Pittsburgh (30); G Navaughn Donaldson, Fr., Miami (28); G Alex Officer, Sr., Pittsburgh (28); G Trevor Darling, Sr., Miami (25); C Eric Gallo, Sr., Virginia Tech (42); C Tyler Gauthier, Jr., Miami (36); C Garrett Bradbury, Jr., NC State (30); AP Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pittsburgh (33); AP Ray-Ray McCloud, Jr., Clemson (31); AP Shaun Wilson, Sr., Duke (31); K Blanton Creque, So., Louisville (49); K Ricky Aguayo, So., Florida State (46); SP Joe Reed, So., Virginia (38); SP Greg Stroman, Sr., Virginia Tech (31); SP Ray-Ray McCloud, Jr., Clemson (27); SP Braxton Berrios, Sr., Miami (26); SP Greg Dortch, Fr., Wake Forest (25); DE Zach Allen, Jr., Boston College (38); DT Ricky Walker, Jr., Virginia Tech (47); DT B.J. Hill, Sr., NC State (36); DT Kendrick Norton, Jr., Miami (25); LB Michael Pinckney, So., Miami (39); LB Oluwaseun Idowu, Jr., Pittsburgh (38); LB Chris Peace, Jr., Virginia (35); LB Zaire Franklin, Sr., Syracuse (31); CB Ryan Carter, Sr., Clemson (44); CB Essang Bassey, So., Wake Forest (40); CB Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville (38); CB M.J. Stewart, Sr., North Carolina (30); CB Malek Young, So., Miami (26); CB Trumaine Washington, Sr., Louisville (28); CB Trayvon Mullen, So., Clemson (25); S Jordan Whitehead, Jr., Pittsburgh (34); S Jessie Bates III, So., Wake Forest (25); P AJ Cole III, Jr., NC State (38); P Dom Maggio, So., Wake Forest (33); P Tom Sheldon, So., North Carolina (30).
