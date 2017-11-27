Here are the players from NC State, UNC, Duke and Wake who made the All-ACC team

More Videos 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken Pause 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 1:25 Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 2:40 What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 0:18 ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 1:04 Epic Games going after video game cheaters Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

