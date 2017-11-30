With potential offer from Tennessee, NC State coach Dave Doeren has a decision to make

More Videos

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back” 5:08

Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back”

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says 2:45

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

  • NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

    NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

With potential offer from Tennessee, NC State coach Dave Doeren has a decision to make

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 30, 2017 06:36 AM

UPDATED 20 MINUTES AGO

Dave Doeren has a potential offer in place to be Tennessee's next football coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Doeren has also an improved offer from N.C. State, after weeks of stalled negotiations, that could keep Doeren with the Wolfpack.

So Doeren, 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State, will have a choice to make on Thursday.

In a whirlwind of events over a 48-hour period, Tennessee’s wild search moved from Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm to Doeren.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This after the Volunteers had reached an agreement with Ohio State assistant coach Greg Schiano to be the new head coach on Sunday but backed out of the deal after an outcry from a vocal portion of the fanbase.

Doeren has had his best season at N.C. State, with an 8-4 record and ranked No. 24 by the College Football Playoff committee.

Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow have been working on a new contract since early October.

The two sides have not been able to come to an agreement, with Doeren wanting a five-year deal, according to a source, and to move up to the middle of the ACC pecking order of coaching salaries.

Doeren’s annual salary $2.2 million ranks him 10th out of 12 publicly-available salaries, according to USA Today’s database.

Yow’s best offer was for four years, according to a second source. That changed on Wednesday night after Doeren had started more serious conversations with Tennessee.

The Volunteers are looking for a new head coach after they fired Butch Jones earlier this month. Jones had a 34-27 overall record with the Vols. He was making more than $4 million per year.

Doeren, 45, has three years left on his current deal and has a $2.52 million buyout.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back” 5:08

Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back”

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says 2:45

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC