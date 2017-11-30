With potential offer from Tennessee, NC State coach Dave Doeren has a decision to make

More Videos 1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' Pause 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 5:08 Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back” 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:35 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 1:13 NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 2:45 Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

