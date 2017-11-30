Should Dave Doeren stay at NCSU? Or go to Tennessee? Here’s what fans think.

Dave Doeren faces a major decision. He can stay coaching at N.C. State, with a new contract that includes a raise, or jump to Tennessee.
Fans on both sides have definite opinions. Here are a few:
Tennesee fans, well, they aren’t exactly excited about how this search is going.
Do not do this @john_currie! We do not want @statecoachd Doeren! We want @lane_kiffin & let him bring @coachtee17 home! Listen to Tennessee people!!!— Jim R. Keener (@jimkeener) November 29, 2017
Personally, I think Dorean is a good hire. He built an elite defense at NC State this year. You give him UT resources and I think he make this job appealing for the next coach.— Kurt Strack (@Krazyfool4) November 30, 2017
Tweet at Dave Doeren @StateCoachD and tell him we do not want him @ #Tennessee Retweet! #GBO #Vols #NOren— The Vol Colonel (@TheVOLColonel) November 29, 2017
They're gonna go to Dave Doeren before Tee Martin. What a total embarrassment.— Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) November 29, 2017
@John_Currie @ChancellorDav I am done as a volunteer fan if true. Don’t send me anything asking for alumni donations. https://t.co/CrdGueedwa— Ryan Turbeville (@ryanturbeville) November 30, 2017
Doeren is Butch Jones in a weaker conference...end of discussion— neil rob (@nrob99) November 30, 2017
If he picks UT a lot of Tennessee fans are done. I'm burning my stuff. #GoVols— Isaac Norman (@isaacnorm113) November 30, 2017
Please God no— A Caretaker (@OldHickoryVol) November 30, 2017
Please Dave, please stay!!— The Big Orange Gun (@BigOrangeGunner) November 30, 2017
@StateCoachD Take the deal at State. I know you aren’t dumb. #FireCurrie #FireCurrieNow #FireJohnCurrie https://t.co/6tfPjnobws— alan baker (@alanbak35385092) November 30, 2017
Keep him please. We dont want him.— larry r hildebrand (@LarryHildebrand) November 30, 2017
Meanwhile, NC State fans appear to be torn.
One of my Carolina fan coworkers weighed in on the Doeren situation right as I hopped off the elevator. She hopes he leaves. That validates every belief I have that he should stay.— The University of Quarterbacks (@JamesCurle) November 30, 2017
Disagree! If YOU were offered a huge pay increase at another job, wouldn't you consider the merits of both options?!?!? I don't fault Doeren. Quite frankly, #WPN had best get accustomed to others wanting to recruit him! It will happen again!— Phil Hunnicutt (@wulfpak74) November 30, 2017
I would personally be happy if Dave Doeren left for Tennessee. Make him their problem while they throw him millions.— Patmw123 (@patmw123) November 29, 2017
As a State fan I will be ecstatic if Tennessee makes the mistake of hiring Dave Doeren as their head coach.— Chode MaGode (@ChodyMoran) November 29, 2017
