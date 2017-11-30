Should Dave Doeren stay at NCSU? Or go to Tennessee? Here’s what fans think.

More Videos

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Chubb picks Clemson's pocket 0:24

NC State's Chubb picks Clemson's pocket

'I wish it (officiating) was a lot better,' says State's Doeren 3:35

'I wish it (officiating) was a lot better,' says State's Doeren

Clemson’s Swinney throws some snark at NC State’s Doeren over laptop remarks 1:47

Clemson’s Swinney throws some snark at NC State’s Doeren over laptop remarks

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says 2:45

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

  • NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

    NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks after the Wolfpack's victory over the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks after the Wolfpack's victory over the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State head football coach Dave Doeren talks after the Wolfpack's victory over the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

Should Dave Doeren stay at NCSU? Or go to Tennessee? Here’s what fans think.

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

November 30, 2017 10:26 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

Dave Doeren faces a major decision. He can stay coaching at N.C. State, with a new contract that includes a raise, or jump to Tennessee.

Fans on both sides have definite opinions. Here are a few:

Tennesee fans, well, they aren’t exactly excited about how this search is going.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, NC State fans appear to be torn.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Chubb picks Clemson's pocket 0:24

NC State's Chubb picks Clemson's pocket

'I wish it (officiating) was a lot better,' says State's Doeren 3:35

'I wish it (officiating) was a lot better,' says State's Doeren

Clemson’s Swinney throws some snark at NC State’s Doeren over laptop remarks 1:47

Clemson’s Swinney throws some snark at NC State’s Doeren over laptop remarks

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 0:35

'If you are cold, take me to keep warm'

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says 2:45

Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:13

NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight'

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC