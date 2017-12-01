N.C. State Nyheim Hines, middle, outruns the North Carolina defense on his way to scoring on a 48-yard touchdown on Nov. 25.
NC State’s Nyheim Hines will be honored in his hometown Saturday

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

December 01, 2017 06:22 PM

GARNER

Proudly representing his hometown during his N.C. State football career, Nyheim Hines will be one of the faces of a major Garner event on Saturday.

Hines and his twin sister and fellow Wolfpack athlete, Nyah, will be the grand marshals when the Garner Christmas Parade winds through the town’s downtown from 2-5 p.m.

Both Nyheim and Nyah graduated from Garner Magnet High School in 2015 before enrolling at N.C. State.

Nyheim Hines plays football and runs track for the Wolfpack. Named first-team all-ACC in football earlier this week, Hines has rushed for 1,041 yards this season as a junior despite missing nearly three games due to injuries.

In track, he’s was part of the Wolfpack’s ACC champion 400 relay teams in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, the relay team was named first-team all-American. Last spring, he was first-team all-ACC in the 100, placing third in the ACC championship meet. Hines qualified for the NCAA championship meet in the 100.

Nyah Hines is a hurdler and sprinter for the N.C. State women’s track and field team.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

