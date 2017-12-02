N.C. State’s Allerik Freeman, right, drives to the basket as South Carolina State’s Donte Wright defends during the Wolfpack’s win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
NC State rolls to easy win over South Carolina State

By Steve Wiseman

December 02, 2017 02:42 PM

RALEIGH

In a game delayed by a medical emergency that caused an S.C. State player to be transported to a nearby hospital, N.C. State dominated play on the court to add to its strong start to the basketball season.

The Wolfpack’s Lennard Freeman scored 19 points, and Omer Yurtsteven added 17 points as N.C. State beat S.C. State 103-71 at PNC Arena on Saturday.

N.C. State (7-2) scored the game’s first 15 points, jumped to a 22-5 lead and never trailed in beating the Bulldogs (1-7).

The game became secondary, though, to S.C. State guard Tyvoris Solomon’s health situation. With 13:08 to play in the first half, Solomon collapsed on the Bulldogs bench and required immediate medical attention. Emergency medical personnel descended upon him and chest compressions were administered. The game was delayed 40 minutes as Solomon was stabilized before he was transported to Rex Hospital.

S.C. State head coach Murray Garvin accompanied Solomon to the hospital and associate head coach Rio Pitt coached the Bulldogs the rest of the game.

N.C. State led 48-33 at halftime and pushed its lead over 30 points in the second half.

Torin Dorn scored 16 points for N.C. State, which shot 63.1 percent.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

