N.C. State runs away to big lead, holds on in second half to beat Missouri-Kansas City

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys'

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State 0:57

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital 0:36

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it' 1:38

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title 0:28

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:51

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

  • Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

    Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

N.C. State runs away to big lead, holds on in second half to beat Missouri-Kansas City

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

December 09, 2017 03:54 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 06:14 PM

RALEIGH

A sterling stretch of basketball just before halftime allowed N.C. State to turn Saturday’s return to Reynolds Coliseum into a runaway.

While Missouri-Kansas City missed 11 consecutive shots, the Wolfpack reeled off 16 points in a row to build a 25-point lead and post a 88-69 win in the team’s annual Heritage Game at its former longtime home.

Torin Dorn recorded a double-double for the second game in a row, leading the Wolfpack in scoring (22 points) and rebounds (17). One week earlier at PNC Arena, Dorn had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 103-71 win over S.C. State.

Markell Johnson scored 17 points against Missouri-Kansas City for N.C. State (8-2). Braxton Beverly added 12 points and Allerik Freeman 10 points for the Wolfpack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wolfpack shot 48.5 percent, including 55.9 percent in the first half when it built a 47-24 halftime lead.

N.C. State’s offense slowed in the second half as it shot just 41.2 percent. But Missouri-Kansas City never drew closer than 11 points.

Missouri-Kansas City (3-8) found enough easy points inside to stay within striking distance of the Wolfpack over the game’s first 12 minutes. But N.C. State never trailed and held a 31-22 lead with 6:03 to play when it turned the game into a rout.

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys'

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State 0:57

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital 0:36

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it' 1:38

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title 0:28

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:51

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

  • NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

    NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's victory over UMKC, playing at Reynolds Coliseum and wearing the red jacket after NC State's win.

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's victory over UMKC, playing at Reynolds Coliseum and wearing the red jacket after NC State's win.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.co,

Johnson started N.C. State’s game-deciding run with authority. Taking a pass from the backcourt and finding an open lane to the basket, he launched himself toward the rim, cocked the ball back in his right hand and slammed home two points over Missouri-Kansas City’s 7-2 center Mo Ahmed while drawing a foul.

Johnson added a free throw and the Wolfpack proceeded to also get three points on each of its next two trips down the court. Abdul-Malik Abu scored inside through contact and added a free throw before Braxton Beverly sank a 3-pointer to give N.C. State a 40-22 lead.

While the Kangaroos were on their way to making just one shot over the final six minutes before halftime, Johnson sank a jump shot at 4:17 to give the Wolfpack its first 20-point lead at 42-22.

Abu’s basket inside and a Lavar Batts 3-pointer pushed N.C. State’s lead to 47-22 before the Kangaroos finally ended their drought.

N.C. State posted its third consecutive win since its back-to-back losses to Northern Iowa and Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas Nov. 23-24.

Dealing with knee soreness, Abu played his first game since the Tennessee game on Saturday. The 6-8 senior missed N.C. State’s first four games of the season with a sprained knee ligament. He played three games in three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis but missed N.C. State’s wins over Penn State and S.C. State on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 when soreness returned to the knee.

Abu was able to return to practice in the days leading up to Saturday’s Missouri-Kansas City game which allowed him to return to game action.

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys'

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State 0:57

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital 0:36

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it' 1:38

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title 0:28

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:51

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

  • Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

    Wake County paramedics Greg Rodevick and Rich Eldridge were honored at the NC State Wolfpack's game against UMKC at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Rodevick and Eldridge helped save the life of S.C. State starting point guard Ty Solomon, who had a heart attack on the bench during the game last week.

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Wake County paramedics Greg Rodevick and Rich Eldridge were honored at the NC State Wolfpack's game against UMKC at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Rodevick and Eldridge helped save the life of S.C. State starting point guard Ty Solomon, who had a heart attack on the bench during the game last week.

Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 0:41

Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game

Pause
Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys'

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State 0:57

South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital 0:36

NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it' 1:38

NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it'

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 0:30

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title 0:28

Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:51

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC