N.C. State runs away to big lead, holds on in second half to beat Missouri-Kansas City

More Videos 0:41 Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game Pause 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 3:12 Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 0:57 South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State 0:36 NC State's Keatts on release of Ty Solomon from hospital 1:38 NC State's Keatts on the red jacket: 'We are 1-0 in it' 0:30 Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam 1:17 NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 0:28 Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title 1:51 Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch NC State's Markell Johnson's amazing slam Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Watch a timelapse as NC State guard Markell Johnson makes an amazing slam while being fouled by UMKC's 7-foot 2-inch center Mo Ahmed during the Wolfpack's victory over Missouri-Kansas City at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com