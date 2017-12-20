NC State adds 21 new players in college football’s first early signing day

N.C. State signed 21 new football players on Wednesday, the first December signing period for high school prospects under new NCAA recruiting guidelines.

The NCAA’s inaugural early football signing period, which enables high school prospects to sign with collegiate programs in December, extends through Friday.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren’s newest incoming players include four four-star recruits – three from Triangle high schools. The class is ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 23 in the nation by 247sports.com’s rating system.

Linebacker Payton Wilson of Orange High School in Hillsborough, defensive lineman Alim McNeill of Sanderson and Wake Forest Heritage High School running back Ricky Person, Jr., head the class. N.C. State’s fourth four-star player is quarterback Devin Leary from Sicklerville, N.J.

The Wolfpack also received signed national letters of intent from Wake County products Trent Pinnix of Sanderson, Joseph Boletepeli of Wake Forest Heritage, Tyler Baker-Williams of Southeast Raleigh.

Ten of the 21 players in the class are from North Carolina. That includes kicker Chris Dunn of North Davidson High School in Lexington. The hope is that Dunn, a two-star recruit rated as the No. 17 kicker nationally in the class, can bring stability to a kicking game that’s been suspect in recent seasons for the Wolfpack.

Eight of the players will enroll and begin classes at N.C. State next month, meaning they’ll be eligible to take part in spring practices. Those eight include junior college transfers Joe Babros and Kishawn Miller as well as Jalynn Strickland, De’Von Graves, Wilson, Dunn, Boletepeli and Person, Jr.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Last School

De'Von Graves DB 6-1 180 Appomattox, Va. Appomattox County HS

Devin Leary QB 6-2 190 Sicklerville, N.J. Timber Creek HS

Tanner Ingle DB 5-10 185 Orlando, Fla. Dr. Phillips HS

Gabriel Gonzalez OL 6-5 275 Mebane, N.C. Eastern Alamance HS

Alim McNeill DL 6-2 272 Raleigh, N.C. Sanderson HS

Trent Pennix ATH 6-2 200 Raleigh, N.C. Sanderson HS

Jasiah Provillon WR 6-3 180 Irvington, N.J. Irvington HS

Teshaun Smith DB 6-3 170 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Western HS

Davontae McCrae DL 6-5 258 Miami, Fla. Northwestern HS

Christopher Dunn PK 5-10 160 Lexington, N.C. North Davidson HS

Payton Wilson LB 6-4 225 Hillsborough, N.C. Orange HS

Calvin Hart, Jr. LB 6-1 207 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage HS

Jalynn Strickland OL 6-6 305 Waycross, Ga. Ware County HS

Malik Dunlap DB 6-3 190 Charlotte, N.C. Harding University HS

Ricky Person, Jr. RB 6-2 202 Wake Forest, N.C. Heritage HS

Joseph Boletepeli DL 6-4 244 Wake Forest, N.C. Heritage HS

Kahric Belle OL 6-6 292 North Miami Beach, Fla. North Miami Beach HS

Devin Carter WR 6-4 205 Clayton, N.C. Clayton HS

Kishawn Miller DB 5-10 175 Gainesville, Ga. Mill Creek HS/Ga. Military College

Joe Babros DL 6-5 250 Mission Viejo, Calif. Mission Viejo HS/Saddleback Col.

Tyler Baker-Williams DB 6-1 201 Raleigh, N.C. Southeast Raleigh HS