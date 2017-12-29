More Videos

    NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about his decision to not play in the Hyundai Sun Bowl and spending bowl week with his teammates.

Why NC State’s Bradley Chubb, Tony Adams are not playing in Sun Bowl

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

December 29, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 44 MINUTES AGO

EL PASO, Texas

All-American defensive end Bradley Chubb’s storied N.C. State football career is over with his decision to not play in Friday’s Sun Bowl against Arizona State.

Considered a top-10 prospect for the NFL Draft, Chubb is on the field for pregame warmups with the Wolfpack but not in uniform. This year’s ACC defensive player of the year said he’s done enough for the N.C. State program and needs to focus on his future.

“Me and my family sat down and felt for me it was best not to play in this game,” Chubb said. “I gave my all to this university for four years. I feel like one game doesn’t define who I am as a person or a player. I just felt like it was best for me to sit out this game. I’m mad I’m going to miss it with my teammates but I definitely think they can handle the task of this bowl game. I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Chubb leaves N.C. State as the school’s all-time leader in sacks (26) and tackles for loss (60). As a senior this season, he led the ACC with 10 sacks and was second nationally with 26 tackles for loss.

In a statement, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said he met with Chubb and his family and he “understands and supports his decision.”

Even though he decided earlier this month not to play in the game, Chubb accompanied the team to El Paso to take part in bowl festivities.

“It means the world to me,” Chubb said. “These are my guys, my dogs. I’ve been with them three-plus, four years. So just being out here, sharing this last week with them has definitely been a blast. I’ve enjoyed it to the best of my ability, been going to all the events like full speed just trying to make the most out of the opportunity.”

Two of Chubb’s classmates are also not playing or limited for the Sun Bowl. Starting right guard Tony Adams will not play after suffering a knee injury in the 33-21 win over North Carolina on Nov. 25. Starting cornerback Mike Stevens will not start, but could play on a limited basis due to an undisclosed injury.

Junior Darian Roseboro will start in Chubb’s place at defensive end, while sophomore Nick McCloud starts for Stevens at cornerback. Freshman Josh Fedd-Jackson, who has played in all 12 games as a reserve this season, will start for Adams at right guard. Fedd-Jackson has played in 53 snaps, with 37 coming against UNC after Adams was injured.

Chubb, Stevens, Adams and the rest of the senior class helped N.C. State qualify for four bowl games during their careers. The Wolfpack carries an 8-4 overall record into the Sun Bowl after going 6-2 in the ACC.

“It’s an amazing thing that we’ve done,” Chubb said. “I feel like the record doesn’t quite show what we’ve done for this team. As a leadership role and changing the culture wise, I feel like this class has taken this team to another level. I feel like it will continue to carry throughout the years to come.”

Chubb said he has yet to sign with an agent but will do so soon. He is planning to go through his pre-draft training in California.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

