Two quarters, three touchdowns (so far) for NCSU’s Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines and N.C. State are dominating the Sun Bowl on Friday.
The junior running back from Garner High School rushed for three touchdowns in the first half give the Wolfpack a 28-10 halftime lead over Arizona State.
All three of Hines’ touchdowns runs have covered 5 yards. They were N.C. State’s first three touchdowns of the game. One came in the first quarter and the other two in second quarter.
Hines has 63 yards rushing on 12 carries to lead the Wolfpack.
He now has 13 touchdowns this season, second on the team behind Jaylen Samuels’ 15.
