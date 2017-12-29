N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines beats Arizona State defensive back J’Marcus Rhodes, right, on a long run during the first half of the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hines had three touchdowns in the first half.
N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines beats Arizona State defensive back J’Marcus Rhodes, right, on a long run during the first half of the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hines had three touchdowns in the first half. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Nyheim Hines beats Arizona State defensive back J’Marcus Rhodes, right, on a long run during the first half of the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hines had three touchdowns in the first half. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

Two quarters, three touchdowns (so far) for NCSU’s Nyheim Hines

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

December 29, 2017 05:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas

Nyheim Hines and N.C. State are dominating the Sun Bowl on Friday.

The junior running back from Garner High School rushed for three touchdowns in the first half give the Wolfpack a 28-10 halftime lead over Arizona State.

All three of Hines’ touchdowns runs have covered 5 yards. They were N.C. State’s first three touchdowns of the game. One came in the first quarter and the other two in second quarter.

Hines has 63 yards rushing on 12 carries to lead the Wolfpack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He now has 13 touchdowns this season, second on the team behind Jaylen Samuels’ 15.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

    Coach Kevin Keatts talks about his first win as the Wolfpack coach with a 102-67 victory over VMI, his fast-paced style, Braxton Beverly’s eligibility, and the free chicken rule on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken
Wolfpack gives Keatts a win 1:03

Wolfpack gives Keatts a win
NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 0:44

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC