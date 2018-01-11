More Videos

  • NC State's Johnson returns to PNC

    NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
NC State's Markell Johnson enters the court at PNC Arena before the Wolfpack's game against Clemson Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

Markell Johnson is back with the N.C. State Wolfpack. But when will he play again?

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

January 11, 2018 08:13 PM

RALEIGH

For the first time since Dec. 16, N.C. State sophomore guard Markell Johnson was back at PNC Arena with his Wolfpack teammates Thursday night for the team’s game against Clemson.

He didn’t play against the Tigers, however, and NC State coach Kevin Keatts isn’t yet sure when the sophomore guard will return to play for the Wolfpack even though his suspension is over.

“I haven’t decided,” Keatts said. “Now, can he play? Yes. But I haven’t decided yet. He hasn’t had a chance to practice with the team. So I want to get him into some type of flow. I’ll take a look at him the next couple of days and if I feel like he’ll be ready to go on Sunday then I’ll play him.”

N.C. State beat No. 19 Clemson, 78-77, as Johnson missed his seventh consecutive game. His next opportunity to return could be at No. 3 Virginia on Sunday nightf.

Johnson has been out serving a suspension after he was charged with felony assault in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He hasn’t played since the Wolfpack’s 88-69 win over UMKC on Dec. 9.

Earlier Thursday, an Ohio prosecutor dropped the charges against Johnson, who flew from Cleveland to Raleigh, and arrived at PNC Arena around 7:30 p.m. He came out to the court wearing a black warm-up suit while his teammates were taking warm-up shots and stretching.

Johnson and three other Cleveland men were charged with assualt following an Oct. 8 incident in Cleveland, his hometown. Once he was charged with a felony and indicted, N.C. State suspended him in accordance with the school’s student-athlete code of conduct. When the charges were dropped, Johnson became eligible for reinstatement.

“I’m excited for Markell that it worked out that way,” Keatts said. “He had maintained to me the whole time that he really didn’t have any involvement. I’m happy for him.”

  • NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

    NC State's Braxton Beverly talks about the return of Markell Johnson after felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

NC State's Beverly on Markell Johnson: 'That's our brother'

NC State's Braxton Beverly talks about the return of Markell Johnson after felony assault charges filed against Johnson last month in a Cleveland, Ohio court were dropped Thursday, clearing the way for his suspension to end.

Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

