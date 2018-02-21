Here’s a look at NC State’s NCAA tournament status after win over Boston College

(This story has been updated to reflect Wednesday night’s results).

N.C. State did all it could to help its NCAA tournament chances on Tuesday night with a solid 82-66 win over Boston College at home.

The Eagles entered the game at No. 94 in the RPI, so a win wasn’t going to boost the Wolfpack’s shot at an at-large NCAA tournament bid. A loss, though, would have damaged N.C. State’s resume.

With wins this season over ranked opponents Duke, North Carolina, Arizona and Clemson, N.C. State (19-9, 9-6 ACC) now simply has to avoid bad losses.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts is doing his best to keep the team focused on each of its three final regular-season games (Florida State, at Georgia Tech, Louisville) instead of focusing on the team’s chances of making the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

“I told you guys that, with this group of guys, we are in uncharted waters,” Keatts said Tuesday night. “Now it’s getting deeper and deeper. Every win builds confidence. I know you are talking about bubbles and all that, but literally, I don’t even talk about it. I know there are a bunch of brackets and they said you are 11 and all that other stuff. All I can control is to just try and win the next game.”

N.C. State’s next game is Sunday at home against Florida State. On March 1, the Wolfpack plays at Georgia Tech, before finishing the regular season at home against Louisville on March 3.

Here’s a look at where N.C. State stands today with the NCAA selection committee, and what’s next for the Wolfpack:

Computer rankings

N.C. State’s RPI jumped from 57 to 55 after beating Boston College Tuesday. The Eagles’ RPI stayed at 94.

In KenPom.com rankings, N.C. State is now No. 50.

The quadrants

Boston College is a quadrant 3 win on the NCAA selection committee’s team sheets. Quadrant 3 wins include home games against RPI teams 76 to 160, neutral site games against teams 101-200 and away games against teams 136-240.

N.C. State is 4-1 against teams currently in Q3. That record has changed on two fronts. The Boston College win is now included but, also, N.C. State’s 81-76 loss to UNC Greensboro on Dec. 16 is no longer in Q3. UNCG’s RPI is now No. 73, which puts that loss in Q2.

N.C. State’s record in quadrant 1, its most important games, is now 5-7. The 86-81 loss to Miami has moved back into Q1 since the Hurricanes’ RPI is at No. 30. Quadrant 1 wins include home games against RPI teams in the top 30, neutral site games against teams in the top 50 and away games against teams in the top 75.

That makes N.C. State 7-8 in the top two quadrants. With its 4-1 mark against Q3, N.C. State now is has a winning record in the top three categories – 11-9.

Bracketology

With three games to play before the ACC tournament, N.C. State remains in strong position to make the NCAA tournament.

Bracketmatrix.com tracks where teams stand on a large number of bracket projections. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the site was tracking 70 projections. Only 29 teams are listed in all 70 brackets. Some of those, Virginia, Villanova, Duke, North Carolina and Wichita State, are easy to guess.

N.C. State is included on 65 brackets (92.9 percent inclusion) with an average seed of 10.12.

What’s next

The Wolfpack has a couple of chances to improve its computer rankings.

Florida State (19-8, 8-7 ACC) is 45 in the RPI and No. 26 in KenPom.com. N.C. State’s final home game, on March 3, is at home against Louisville (18-10, 8-7). The Cardinals are 52 in the RPI and No. 38 in KenPom.

Both would be Q2 wins for N.C. State but would still provide a small boost.

N.C. State’s lone remaining road game is at Georgia Tech (11-17, 4-11). That game projects as a Q3 game because the Yellow Jackets are No. 160 in the RPI. Georgia Tech’s KenPom rating is 123.

KenPom projects N.C. State wins in the final three regular-season games, which would give the Wolfpack a 12-6 ACC record.

A peek at the ACC tournament

N.C. State is currently in a three-way tie for fourth place in the ACC standings, along with Clemson and Virginia Tech. Virginia, Duke and UNC hold the top three spots.

The top four seeds for the ACC Tournament earn double byes into the quarterfinals on March 8 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Wolfpack has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Clemson because, even though the teams split their two regular-season games, N.C. State has a win over second-place Duke and Clemson does not. Virginia Tech has the head-to-head tiebreaker over N.C. State by virtue of an 85-75 win on Feb. 7.

The Wolfpack is on the verge of earning the first bye for the ACC tournament, which would mean it wouldn’t play in Tuesday’s first-round games.

Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh can’t catch N.C. State in the ACC standings. Notre Dame and Boston College can only tie the Wolfpack, but N.C. State currently holds head-to-head tiebreaker advantages over both. N.C. State beat Boston College Tuesday in the lone head-to-head meeting.

A Syracuse (18-10, 7-8) loss at Duke on Saturday night would mean the Orange could only tie N.C. State. The Wolfpack holds the head-to-head tiebreaker because of its 74-70 win at Syracuse on Feb. 14.

While N.C. State split with Notre Dame, the Wolfpack has wins over Duke, UNC and Clemson. Notre Dame owns no wins over teams currently in the top four of the league standings and must beat first-place Virginia in the regular-season finale to trump N.C. State’s wins against the ACC’s top teams.