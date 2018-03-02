So NC State lost to Georgia Tech. Did it hurt the Wolfpack's NCAA tournament chances?

N.C. State had gone through two months of basketball without suffering a loss like it did Thursday night at Georgia Tech.

The Wolfpack had avoided losses to inferior ACC teams, and put itself in position to finish among the top four teams in the ACC and make the NCAA tournament.

But N.C. State suffered a setback Thursday when it lost 78-75 to the Yellow Jackets (12-18, 5-12, ACC), a team that had lost its previous seven games and 11 of its last 12.

So now what?

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Wolfpack (20-10, 10-7) can still finish fourth in the ACC standings. The NCAA tournament berth is still likely.

For the former to be possible and the latter to be stronger, N.C. State needs to recover quickly and win its regular-season finale on Saturday against Louisville (19-11, 9-8) at PNC Arena.





In his first season with the Wolfpack, coach Kevin Keatts has done a good job of refocusing his team to learn from mistakes. N.C. State hasn’t lost more than two games in a row this season.

That was his message Thursday night after his Wolfpack saw a nine-point first-half lead and an eight-point second half lead disappear.

“One game doesn’t define you,” Keatts said. “We’ve been playing great basketball. We had won four games in a row and had been playing great basketball. We lost tonight. So what do you do? Do you put your head down? We don’t have time. We have a short turnaround to get ready to play Louisville on Saturday. So I told them I was disappointed. But they should be too.

“Whether we won the game or lost the game we were going to play on Saturday. So now we’ve got to figure it out.”

Here's a look at N.C. State after Thursday's loss to Georgia Tech:

Computer rankings

Having seen its RPI jump into the top 50 on the strength of four wins in a row, the Wolfpack fell from 47 to 61 with the loss at lowly Georgia Tech, which is now No. 148.

In KenPom.com rankings, N.C. State is now No. 42.





The quadrants

Quadrant 3: The Georgia Tech loss is troubling because it gives N.C. State a third quadrant 3 loss on the NCAA selection committee’s team sheets. Quadrant 3 includes home games against RPI teams 76 to 160, neutral site games against teams 101-200 and away games against teams 136-240.





N.C. State is now 5-3 in Q3 which could negatively affect how the committee sees the Wolfpack.

The other losses in the category are to UNC Greensboro (81-76 at home on Dec. 16) and Northern Iowa (64-60 on Nov. 23 in the Bahamas).

Quadrant 2: Saturday’s game against Louisville will fall into Quadrant 2, which are home games against RPI teams 31 to 75, neutral site games against teams 51-100 and away games against teams 76-125.

N.C. State is 2-0 in Q2 games.





Quadrant 1: N.C. State’s record in Quadrant 1, its most important games, is now 5-7. Quadrant 1 wins include home games against RPI teams in the top 30, neutral site games against teams in the top 50 and away games against teams in the top 75.

That makes N.C. State 7-7 in the top two quadrants. With its 5-3 mark against Q3, N.C. State has a winning record (12-10) in the top three categories .

Among teams between 40 and 70 in the RPI, only Florida (12-10), Virginia Tech (9-8), Temple (9-9) and Arizona State (8-7) have more Q1 and Q2 combined wins than N.C. State.

Next week during the ACC tournament, N.C. State will have more opportunities for more Q1 and Q2 games .

Bracketology

N.C. State still remains in strong position to make the NCAA tournament - despite the Georgia Tech loss - but its projected seed is worse than it was before the game.

Jerry Palm at CBS Sports moved N.C. State down from a nine to a 10 seed in his latest bracket projection on Friday morning.

Bracketmatrix.com tracks where teams stand on a large number of bracket projections. As of Thursday afternoon, the site was tracking 70 projections. Only 31 teams are listed in all 83 brackets.

N.C. State is included on all 70 brackets with an average seed of 8.66.

Louisville at N.C. State

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

TV: ESPN