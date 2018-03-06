The extra money Kevin Keatts gets for postseason wins

As he enters his first ACC tournament as N.C. State’s head coach, Kevin Keatts is on track to earn some extra money - thanks to the Wolfpack’s success this season.

According to the contract Keatts signed a year ago this month when the left UNC Wilmington, Keatts will automatically earn a one-year contract extension and $110,000, for starters, if the Wolfpack makes the NCAA tournament.

The Wolfpack, the No. 5 seed in the ACC tournament, appears to be a lock for the NCAA tournament. N.C. State (21-10, 11-7 ACC) is universally considered to be in the field by bracket projectors across the country.

Keatts signed a six-year deal paying him $2.2 million per year. It includes a clause that he gets a one-year extension for making the NCAA tournament in any of his first three seasons.

Bonus clauses have him earning $100,000 for simply making the 68-team field.

Here's how Keatts' NCAA bonus breaks down:

▪ If N.C. State plays in the First Four in Dayton next Tuesday and Wednesday, Keatts would earn a $10,000 bonus.

▪ $25,000 if the Wolfpack plays in the first round (round of 64).

▪ $50,000 for making the second round.

▪ $100,000 for a Sweet 16 appearance.

▪ $150,000 for the elite eight.

▪ $200,000 for the Final Four.

▪ $250,000 for making the national title game.

▪ $400,000 for winning the NCAA championship.

These bonuses are not cumulative. That means a trip to the Sweet 16 is worth $100,000, not $100,000 plus the First Four, first round and second round bonuses.

But first things first. Before the NCAA bracket is announced on Sunday, Keatts and the Wolfpack are vying for an ACC championship.

Keatts' contract stipulates he’ll receive $100,000 if N.C. State wins it all on Saturday night.