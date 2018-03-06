The extra money Kevin Keatts gets for postseason wins

More Videos

Dennis Smith, Jr. talks about NBA grind and the rookie wall 63

Dennis Smith, Jr. talks about NBA grind and the rookie wall

Pause
Wolfpack gives Keatts a win 62

Wolfpack gives Keatts a win

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 120

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 43

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players 75

Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players

NC State's Doeren: 'I am just looking forward to playing in that game (USC)' 177

NC State's Doeren: 'I am just looking forward to playing in that game (USC)'

NC State's Chubb: 'I feel like if we all just continue to play for each other... then the sky's the limit for this team' 201

NC State's Chubb: 'I feel like if we all just continue to play for each other... then the sky's the limit for this team'

It is all about the shoes 43

It is all about the shoes

NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.' 685

NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.'

Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack 45

Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack

VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about why the team is practicing in Brooklyn on Monday, his take on NC State stuff and the twitter trend of 'Kevin Keatts is a winner' after practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Monday, March 5, Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about why the team is practicing in Brooklyn on Monday, his take on NC State stuff and the twitter trend of 'Kevin Keatts is a winner' after practice at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY Monday, March 5, Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
State Now

State Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Wolfpack sports

State Now

The extra money Kevin Keatts gets for postseason wins

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@newsobserver.com

March 06, 2018 02:47 PM

New York

As he enters his first ACC tournament as N.C. State’s head coach, Kevin Keatts is on track to earn some extra money - thanks to the Wolfpack’s success this season.

According to the contract Keatts signed a year ago this month when the left UNC Wilmington, Keatts will automatically earn a one-year contract extension and $110,000, for starters, if the Wolfpack makes the NCAA tournament.

The Wolfpack, the No. 5 seed in the ACC tournament, appears to be a lock for the NCAA tournament. N.C. State (21-10, 11-7 ACC) is universally considered to be in the field by bracket projectors across the country.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

Keatts signed a six-year deal paying him $2.2 million per year. It includes a clause that he gets a one-year extension for making the NCAA tournament in any of his first three seasons.

Bonus clauses have him earning $100,000 for simply making the 68-team field.

Read More

Here's how Keatts' NCAA bonus breaks down:

If N.C. State plays in the First Four in Dayton next Tuesday and Wednesday, Keatts would earn a $10,000 bonus.

$25,000 if the Wolfpack plays in the first round (round of 64).

$50,000 for making the second round.

$100,000 for a Sweet 16 appearance.

$150,000 for the elite eight.

$200,000 for the Final Four.

$250,000 for making the national title game.

$400,000 for winning the NCAA championship.

These bonuses are not cumulative. That means a trip to the Sweet 16 is worth $100,000, not $100,000 plus the First Four, first round and second round bonuses.

Read More

But first things first. Before the NCAA bracket is announced on Sunday, Keatts and the Wolfpack are vying for an ACC championship.

Keatts' contract stipulates he’ll receive $100,000 if N.C. State wins it all on Saturday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dennis Smith, Jr. talks about NBA grind and the rookie wall 63

Dennis Smith, Jr. talks about NBA grind and the rookie wall

Pause
Wolfpack gives Keatts a win 62

Wolfpack gives Keatts a win

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 120

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work' 43

NC State's Doeren: 'Gameday is why you work'

Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players 75

Keatts says no cell phones and no Twitter for a while for Wolfpack basketball players

NC State's Doeren: 'I am just looking forward to playing in that game (USC)' 177

NC State's Doeren: 'I am just looking forward to playing in that game (USC)'

NC State's Chubb: 'I feel like if we all just continue to play for each other... then the sky's the limit for this team' 201

NC State's Chubb: 'I feel like if we all just continue to play for each other... then the sky's the limit for this team'

It is all about the shoes 43

It is all about the shoes

NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.' 685

NC State's Doeren: 'We've become harder, we've become tougher, we've become more together because of all of us, and that's what we're all about.'

Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack 45

Take the field with the NC State Wolfpack

Dennis Smith, Jr. talks about NBA grind and the rookie wall

View More Video

N.C. State beat writer Steve Wiseman

State Now

Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

About this blog



Steve Wiseman has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the N.C. State Wolfpack.

On Twitter: @stevewisemanNC