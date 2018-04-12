Dennis Smith Jr. on FBI investigation: 'allegations are just allegations'

The FBI on Tuesday released a new set of indictments in its investigation into fraud and bribery schemes in college basketball. Included in those federal documents are claims that an unnamed N.C. State basketball coach, "Coach-4," was given $40,000 by Jim Gatto, an adidas executive, that the coach was expected to give to the father of a recruit in an effort to keep that player committed to the university.

The recruit, believed to be Dennis Smith Jr., played at N.C. State from 2016-17 under head coach Mark Gottfried before leaving after his freshman season for the NBA draft, where he was selected No. 9 by the Dallas Mavericks last June.

When asked Thursday afternoon about the FBI case by a reporter from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Smith said, "State is going to continue to do their thing and ball out,” he said. I haven’t seen the new reports, but when the last ones came out I saw my name in there. And there isn’t anything I can do about it. It just is what it is.”

He went on to say the situation hasn't affected him.

“It didn’t affect me at all,” Smith said. I know who I am as a person. Allegations are just allegations. There isn’t any proof behind anything. I’m just ready to go home for the summer.”

Smith was heavily recruited by Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early. It's unclear whether Gottfried or Early is "Coach-4" in the FBI's documents.

N.C. State was subpoenaed by the FBI in January. The subpoena requested all recruitment and enrollment documents pertaining to Smith and his father, Dennis Smith Sr., along with personnel files for Gottfried and Early, and all student-athlete eligibility forms signed by Early.