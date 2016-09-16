Saturday morning blitz: Football matchups

3 to watch
1. No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, noon (WTVD): Lamar Jackson made a mockery of Charlotte and Syracuse to launch his Heisman candidacy. Will Louisville’s star quarterback get the best of the Seminoles (2-0), minus safety Derwin James, too?
2. No. 25 Miami at Appalachian State, noon (ESPN): Miami (2-0) comes to “the Rock” for the biggest home game in Appalachian State history. The Mountaineers (1-1) will have to contain Miami running back Mark Walton, who is averaging 8.5 yards per carry.
3. Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN): There’s the potential for an emotional letdown for Pitt (2-0) after the win over Penn State. The Pokes (1-1) are seeing red after an officiating error cost them a win over Central Michigan.
Observations
▪ One way to control a mobile quarterback is with an exceptional safety who can tackle in space. For Florida State, that’s sophomore Derwin James but he’s out five to seven weeks with a knee injury.
The Seminoles are hardly a one-man team but they will miss James’ talent against Louisville and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson threw for a season-best 307 yards at FSU last year, in a 41-21 loss, when he barely knew half the playbook.
▪ What’s wrong with 2-0 Clemson? The Tigers dropped three spots in the AP poll after a 30-24 home win over Troy.
So far, the Tigers look a lot like Ohio State last year. Great expectations can do cruel things to a team. The Tigers need to figure out a way to inject some energy into their season. That’s unlikely to happen on Saturday against South Carolina State.
▪ Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson made the right move by making Kendall Hinton the starting quarterback against Delaware. Hinton, who led the Deacs to their 24-14 win at Duke last week, is a home-run hitter and sometimes you have to live with the strikeouts. The offense is better off with Hinton than the steadier John Wolford.
The Deacs (2-0) have started 3-0 three times in the past 30 years: 1987, 2006 and ’08.
Number to know
0-13 Appalachian State’s record against ACC teams other than Wake Forest. The Mountaineers are 7-14-1 against the Demon Deacons.
Top 25
Thursday
No. 6 Houston 40, Cincinnati 16
Friday
No. 21 Baylor at Rice, late
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama at No. 19 Mississippi, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, noon
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Clemson vs. S.C .State, noon
No. 7 Stanford vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
No. 8 Washington vs. Portland State, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Wisconsin vs. Georgia State, noon
No. 11 Texas at California, 10:30 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan State at No. 18 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Iowa vs. North Dakota State, noon
No. 15 Tennessee vs. Ohio, noon
No. 16 Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
No. 17 Texas A&M at Auburn, 7 p.m.
No. 20 LSU vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Oregon at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
No. 23 Florida vs. North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
No. 24 Arkansas vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 25 Miami at Appalachian State, noon
