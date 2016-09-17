Photo Gallery: North Carolna 58, James Madison 26 |09.17.16

The American flag covers the Kenan Stadium turf during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora leads his team into Kenan Stadium for their game against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) and his teammates enter Kenan Stadium for their game against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) enters Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels’ game against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Crawford (92) and Allen Cater (33) stop James Madison’s Khalid Abdullah (33) after a five yard gain in the first quarter on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Abdullah rushed for 116 yards in the Dukes 56-28 loss to North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) slips away from James Madison safety Raven Greene (5) for a gain of 23 yards in the first quarter on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora has a word with tight end Carl Tucker (86) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) connects with a receiver in the first quarter against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Trubisky was 24-27 passing for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 56-28 victory.
North Carolina’s Rayn Switzer (3) races to the end zone on a 75 pass play from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter against James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora checks the scoreboard after a Ryan Switzer touchdown in the first quarter against James Madison on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) slips away from James Madison’s Brandon Hereford (49) to score a touchdown in the second quarter to tie James Madison 21-21 on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) celebrates a second quarter touchdown with teammates and center Lucas Crowley on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’ Mack Hollins (13) races to the end zone for a touchdown ahead of James Madison cornerback Curtis Oliver (26) on a 71 yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to give the Tar Heels a 28-21 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
James Madison’s Tyler Gray (46) misses a 39 yard field goal attempt in the second quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) picks up 12 yards before being stopped by James Madison’s Dimitri Holloway (2) and Jimmy Moreland (37) in the second quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Rayn Switzer (3) looks for running room against James Madison’s Marcell Johnson (35) and picks up 21 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the second quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolin’s Bug Howard (84) scores on a 12 yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to give the Tar Heels a 35-21 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolin’s Bug Howard (84) celebrates with Ryan Switzer (3) following a 12 yard pass completion from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to give the Tar Heels a 35-21 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora smiles at an official after a penalty against North Carolina in the first half on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) take the ball from quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) in the third quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) scrambles away from James Madison’s Martez Stone in the third quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Trubisky was 24-27 passing for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 56-28 victory.
James Madison’s Taylor Reynolds (14) can’t stop North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) as he scores a touchdown on a seven yard run in the third quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
James Madison’s Khalid Abdullah (32) is stopped by North Carolina’s Cayson Collins (23), Aaron Crawford (92) and Jonathan Smith (7) in the third quarter on Saturday, September 17,2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Elijah Hood (34) hurdles along the sideline in front of the James Madison bench for a gain of 11 yard in the third quarter on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s T.J. Logan (8) rushes for a five yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Tar Heels up 56-28 over James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke (40) and his teammates wait for the playing of the alma mater following their 56-28 victory over James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Bug Howard (84) and his teammates celebrate their 56-28 victory over James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina safety Donnie Miles (15) and his teammates celebrate their 56-28 victory over James Madison on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
