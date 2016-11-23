Michael Jordan tears up as he receives Medal of Freedom

Video: North Carolina coach Roy Williams comments on team play, freshman Tony Bradley, and the Tar Heels’ 97-57 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The University of North Carolina Tar Heels and the Pembroke Braves are teaming up when they face each other on the basketball court Nov. 4 in Chapel Hill. They will be collecting donations of canned goods, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank which serves areas near Pembroke that were hard-hit by Hurricane Matthew.
University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks with reporters at ACC Basketball Media Day on topics such as new leadership and building on the National Championship loss from last season.
Nazair Jones, a junior defensive tackle at North Carolina, lived at The Ronald McDonald House in Chapel Hill for six weeks as he was rehabilitating from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome when he was 16 years old.