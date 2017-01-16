UNC’s Meeks comes up big on the offensive glass in the first half

Kennedy Meeks was big on the offensive glass in the first half for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels took a 42-30 lead into halftime.
Meeks had seven rebounds total, five were offensive. He also scored 12 points, making six of his first eight shots. It led the team along with Isaiah Hicks. Meeks’ offensive rebounds also led to 12 second-chance points.
The Tar Heels went on a 9-2 run in the final three minutes of the first half. UNC out-rebounded Syracuse 26-10.
Meeks has been good on the offensive glass as of recent. He had 10 offensive rebounds against Clemson on Jan. 3.
