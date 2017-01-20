UNC at Boston College: What to know and storylines

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy Pause

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh