Updated list of prospects who have signed to play at UNC on Signing Day

Signing Day is finally upon us. Throughout the day, we will update a list of all the signees as they come in.
Jordan Riley: DL, 6-6, 300 pounds, NC - rated No. 16 defensive tackle by 247sports.com.
Beau Corrales: WR, 6-4, 205 pounds, TX - Caught 90 passes for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jonah Melton: OG, 6-3, 305 pounds, NC - No. 3 rated offensive guard in the country by 247sports.com.
Caleb Rozar: DB, 6-3, 195 pounds, TN - played both safety and cornerback in high school.
Jeremiah Gemmel: OLB 6-1, 210 pounds, GA - Had 101 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four sacks during senior season.
Malik Robinson: LB 6-0, 225 pounds, GA - ESPN.com’s No. 22 rated inside linebacker.
Antwaun Branch: RB, 6-0, 205 pounds, TN - rushed for 1,852 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.
Marcus McKethan: OT, 6-6, 330 pounds, SC - Shrine Bowl selection, No. 2 offensive tackle in South Carolina
Jake Lawler: DE, 6-3, 220 pounds, NC - No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country according to 247sports.
Xach Gill: DE, 6-4, 275 pounds, NC - helped Wake Forest win 4AA state championship. Had 18 sacks, 34 tackles for loss during his senior season.
J.T. Cauthen: WR, 6-1, 220 pounds, NC - Had 60 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in high school.
C.J. Cotman: ATH, 5-10, 175 pounds, FL - Member of the ESPN 300, rated the No. 4 athlete in Florida.
Jordan Tucker: OT, 6-6, 335 pounds, GA - rated the No. 55 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN.com
Michael Carter II: RB, 5-9, 185 pounds, FL - USA Today Florida offensive player of the year. Had 3,345 all-purpose yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior in high school.
Kanye Roberts: ATH, 6-3, 200 pounds, TN - Had 2,200 yards and 37 toucdowns on offense, 60 tackles and three intercpetions on defense.
Noah Ruggles: PK, 6-3, 180 pounds, FL - rated the No. 12 place kicker by ESPN.com.
Billy Ross: OT, 6-3, 315 pounds, WV - rated the No. 1 offensive tackle in West Virginia by 247sports.com.
