No. 8 prospect, Kevin Knox, to make his official visit to UNC this weekend

Kevin Knox II, the No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2017, is expected to make his final official visit to North Carolina Saturday.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing player, is one of the most-highly sought after recruits in the country. He has already visited Florida State, Duke and Kentucky, who are also making strong pitches.
Who is Kevin Knox? Read his story in the link below:
http://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc/article127499594.html
Knox, who plays for Tampa Catholic in Tampa Bay, previously said he will choose one of those four schools in March, after the high school basketball season. UNC currently has four commitments, headlined by 6-2, 175-pound four-star guard Jalek Felton, who is ranked No. 27, according to scout.com.
