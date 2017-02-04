Knox’s official visit to UNC postponed to later in the month

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision Pause

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

1:10 Emergency bottled water distributed to Chapel Hill residents

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings

1:14 Why grow organic?

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

0:59 All-state QB Holton Ahlers commits to East Carolina, picks Pirates over Wolfpack