Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Notre Dame in Greensboro | 02.05.17

North Carolina coach Roy Williams celebrates during the closing minute of the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
The North Carolina basketball team finishes their warm up drills before their game against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The game was moved to Greensboro after a water shortage in Chapel Hill prevented the game from being play on Saturday in Chapel Hill.
ESPN’s Dick Vitale greets North Carolina students prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) is introduced into the starting line up for the Tar Heels' game against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina players huddles together prior to the Tar Heels' game against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) and Notre Dame’s Austin Torres (1) go up for the tip off of the Tar Heels' game against the Fighting Irish on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Austin Torres (1) in the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Meeks scored 11 point in the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) puts up a shot over Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) in the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Jackson scored 16 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) drives to the basket between Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (35) and Austin Torres (1) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Note Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) reverses his dribble as he drives against North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Note Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) looses control of the ball as he drives against North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) leads a fast break ahead of Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) launches a three point shot over Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) in the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Williams scored 11 point in the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victor
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) defends Notre Dame’s Temple Gibbs (2) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) gets a dunk over Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket between Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) and Steve Vasturia (32) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) looks for teammate Kennedy Meeks as he drives against Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) in the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Berry II had seven assists and scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) passes around Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) in the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot against Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (35) and V.J. Beachem (3) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro,
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) applauds after an early lead over Notre Dame during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound behind Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (35) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Nate Britt (0) defend Notre Dame’s Temple Gibbs (2) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Justin Jackson (44) trap Notre Dame’s V.J. Beachem (3) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’sBonzie Colson (35) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’sBonzie Colson (35) during the first half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Martinas Geben (23) in the second half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Berry II scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the second half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense in the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) leads the cheers from the bench after a bucket by teammate Luke Maye in the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. From left, Theo Pinson (1), Isaiah Hicks (4), Kennedy Meeks (3) and Joel Berry II (2).
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts as Kennedy Meeks fouls out of the game during the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) rises over Notre Dame’s Temple Gibbs (2), Steve Vasturia (32) and V.J. Beachem (3) for two points in the second half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Hicks scored 14 points in the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his player during a time out in the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams flashes a smile after a foul called against Notre Dame in the second half on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) hits a two point shot with 3:33 to play in the game to give the Tar Heels’ a 77-73 lead over Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Berry II scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ 83-76 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul called agains his team during the second half against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3), on the bench after fouling out with 5:14 to play in the game, cheers on his teammates against Notre Dame on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
