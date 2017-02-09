Long-range shooting helps BC women end skid against UNC

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game Pause

0:43 UNC's Roy Williams on the chess match of mismatches when facing Duke

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

0:55 On the court with UNC basketball recruit Seventh Woods

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision