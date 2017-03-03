UNC’s Meeks: ‘Yao Ming got dunked on plenty of times and he just got his jersey retired’

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story Pause

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:59 Protesters oppose pipeline in Nash County

0:52 UNC's Kennedy Meeks on Duke freshman Jayson Tatum's dunk in the last Duke-Carolina game

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

5:13 Tar Heels fall to Virginia in Charlottesville, fewest points scored against Cavaliers since 1945

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor