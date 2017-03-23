Arkansas senator files resolution criticizing referees after NCAA loss to UNC

Arkansas is not taking its loss to UNC in the NCAA tournament well.
Arkansas Democrat Sen. Keith Ingram filed Senate Resolution 19 on Thursday title “Encouraging better education of NCAA basketball officials.”
The bill laments the University of Arkansas’ 65-72 loss to the University of North Carolina on March 19.
The loss, according to the resolution, “left fans trying to find the strength to carry on, children crying, grown men weeping, cows unable to produce milk, chickens ceasing to lay eggs, and lambs lying with lions.”
And, in order to “protect any school and fan from such highway robbery in the future” from “a pinhead dressed in stripes” the resolution calls on the “NCAA Committee on Officiating, Refreshments, and Trinket Sales” to “make the video of the dastardly call mandatory viewing for any current or future NCAA basketball officials.”
A copy of the resolution was sent to the president of the NCAA by the secretary of the senate.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the resolution was read for the first time around 11 a.m. and adopted 17 seconds later.
Full text of the resolution:
Sayeth SR 19:
ENCOURAGING BETTER EDUCATION OF NCAA BASKETBALL OFFICIALS.
WHEREAS, as the University of Arkansas men's basketball team was the victim of a devastating and grievous loss in the NCAA Tournament that left fans trying to find the strength to carry on, children crying, grown men weeping, cows unable to produce milk, chickens ceasing to lay eggs, and lambs lying with lions; and
WHEREAS, the loss was directly aided and abetted by an official's call, one so profoundly poor as to be sighted [sic] by media, fans, a member of the rock group The Archies, and other astute observers of the game as having cost our beloved Razorbacks a trip to the Sweet Sixteen; and
WHEREAS, the Razorback Nation has suffered heartbreak, pain, and a loss of consortium because of said loss; and
WHEREAS, to protect any school and fan from such highway robbery in the future, the NCAA Committee on Officiating, Refreshments, and Trinket Sales should make the video of the dastardly call mandatory viewing for any current or future NCAA basketball officials so that no other school should suffer and endure such a cruel and undeserved fate at the hands and whistle of a pinhead dressed in stripes,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE OF THE NINETY-FIRST GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ARKANSAS:
THAT the Senate encourages the NCAA to better educate basketball officials to spare other teams in the nation the fate given to the University of Arkansas men's basketball team in the recent NCAA Tournament.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED THAT upon adoption of this resolution, an appropriate copy shall be transmitted to the President of the NCAA by the Secretary of the Senate.
