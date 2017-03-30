One year later, the complicated legacy of Marcus Paige’s final shot lives on

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'? Pause

1:46 Updated: More Dadgum Roy

3:36 UNC's Roy Williams talks about Luke Maye

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation

1:41 UNC's Roy Williams on watching tape of Oregon

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:36 UNC's Roy Williams on status of Joel Berry's injured ankles

0:28 Why weren't Roy Williams and Joel Berry dancing after beating Kentucky?