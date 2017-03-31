UNC-Oregon March Madness has spread to the Secretary of State’s office

The excitement around the Final Four matchup between North Carolina and Oregon has reached the highest levels of government.
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson have wagered state-centric goods on the outcome of Saturday’s NCAA tournament game, according to a press release from Secretary of State office spokeswoman Liz Proctor.
If the Ducks get a victory, Marshall has agreed to send Richardson some Covington Vodka, and a selection of Aunt Ruby’s peanuts.
North Carolina is number one in sweet potato production and the Covington variety was developed at N.C. State University, the release said. North Carolina is also the leading U.S. producer of the Virginia-style peanut. Ruby’s peanuts is based in Enfield.
Richardson has wagered a case of Crater Lake Soda, a box of Saint Cupcake cupcakes, and assorted Oregon cheeses from Rogue Creamery and the Tillamook dairies.
The loser has also agreed to wear the winning team’s jersey for a day, the release said.
“I’m confident that Secretary Richardson will look great in Carolina Blue,” Marshall said. “We will all be rooting on the Tar Heels to represent the ACC with pride and to move on to the national championship.”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
