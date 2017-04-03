Empire State Building lights up for UNC vs. Gonzaga NCAA championship game

The Empire State Building in New York City will shine with the colors of this year’s NCAA championship contenders.
From 8 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Empire State Building will light up for the battle of the blues, sporting University of North Carolina blue and Gonzaga blue, according to a news release.
The lights will be split, with the North/South sides lit up for North Carolina in Carolina Blue and white and the East/West sides lit up in navy blue and red for Gonzaga.
At the end of the game, the winning team’s colors will “sparkle” for 30 minutes and then remain static for the remainder of the evening.
The Tar Heels face Gonzaga in the finals at 9:20 p.m. on CBS.
