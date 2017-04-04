North Carolina

April 4, 2017 3:12 PM

UNC Tar Heels’ basketball team to land at RDU later this evening

By Jonathan M. Alexander

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ men’s basketball team is expected to land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., a school official said.

The team will arrive at the charter gate.

After the team arrives, it load a bus and drive to the Dean Smith Center, for a welcome reception. The reception will start at 6:30 p.m. The doors are open to the public at 5 p.m.

Last night, the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga in the NCAA national championship game 71-65, achieving redemption a year after a heart-breaking defeat to Villanova in the same game.

This was the Tar Heel’s sixth national championship overall, and third since Roy Williams was hired as the head coach.

