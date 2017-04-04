North Carolina

April 4, 2017 3:30 PM

From ‘Redemption’ to ‘Redeemed’ UNC basketball group chat changes after championship

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

“Redemption” was the word that followed the Tar Heels throughout the season that followed the 2016 NCAA Championship loss.

It was used so much toward the end of the season – by media, fans and the team –that it became a running joke.

But now that word has been replaced by another – “Redeemed.” And that includes the name of the players’ group chat.

Forward Justin Jackson changed the name of the team’s text messaging group that summer – a digital conversation that includes every member of this team, including the walk-ons – to that single word: “Redemption.”

On Tuesday, Guard Nate Britt tweeted a screenshot of the new group message. It’s not called “Redeemed” followed by a trophy and diamond ring emojis. The last message sent to the group when Britt posted it was “Dudes awake?”

While that name of a group chat may seem small, players like Jackson previously said that the name was a small reminder of the painful loss that motivated them to a second chance and a title.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Related content

North Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

NCAA says out of bounds/jump ball call not reviewable

View more video

Sports Videos