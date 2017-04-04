From ‘Redemption’ to ‘Redeemed’ UNC basketball group chat changes after championship

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street Pause

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

2:43 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

1:45 UNC's Isaiah Hicks breaks down the final minute of the Tar Heels' win over Gonzaga

1:29 Flying over Chapel Hill after UNC wins championship

1:03 Roy Williams on winning three titles: 'I'm very, very lucky'

0:56 UNC fans fired up for National Championship game

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams: 'There's no better feeling in the world as a coach'

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong