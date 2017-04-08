Fresh off national title, UNC coach Roy Williams shows off ring collection to top recruit Zion Williamson

Apparently a few days after winning the NCAA national championship Monday, North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams was back on the recruiting trail this week, visiting Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson.
Williamson posted a photo of a collection of championship rings Williams showed him on Snapchat. A Tar Heel fan, Brandon Clemmer, re-posted the photo on Twitter Saturday night.
Pic from Zion Williamson Snapchat pic.twitter.com/xo0sNF5NKo— Brandon Clemmer (@Clemmer2Cold) April 8, 2017
Williams has been recruiting Williamson in earnest since the fall, when he and former assistant coach C.B. McGrath visited him at school. Williamson was named a MaxPrep All-American and a USA Today first team “All-USA” star after averaging 37 points and 13 rebounds last season, when he led Spartanburg Day to a state championship.
Thanks for stopping by @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/DMDZ5bigYY— Zion Williamson (@ZionW32) September 10, 2016
Williamson is ranked as high as No. 2 in the class of 2018 nationally. Williams has two commitments in the class of 2018 -- from point guards Coby White (Wilson, N.C., Greenfield School) and Rechon “Leaky” Black, a Concord native who attends school at Florida’s Montverde Academy.
