He put a ring on it: UNC’s Justin Jackson gets engaged

Justin Jackson is having a great month.
The North Carolina Tar Heels’ forward/guard just earned a NCAA Championship ring two weeks ago but he showed off another special ring on social media Sunday.
Jackson, a junior who declared for the NBA draft last week, proposed to his girlfriend Brooke Copeland and shared the news on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.
Jackson proposed to Copeland down on one knee on a beach.
“Forever with my best friend,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. On Twitter, simply: “Forever.”
forever. pic.twitter.com/6p4LEl1aKe— Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) April 16, 2017
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
