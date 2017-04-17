North Carolina

He put a ring on it: UNC’s Justin Jackson gets engaged

By Abbie Bennett

Justin Jackson is having a great month.

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ forward/guard just earned a NCAA Championship ring two weeks ago but he showed off another special ring on social media Sunday.

Jackson, a junior who declared for the NBA draft last week, proposed to his girlfriend Brooke Copeland and shared the news on Instagram and Twitter Sunday.

 

Forever with my best friend!! #RingChasing #SheSaidYes PC: @dawnchapmanwhitty

A post shared by Justin Jackson (@jjacks44) on

Jackson proposed to Copeland down on one knee on a beach.

“Forever with my best friend,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. On Twitter, simply: “Forever.”

