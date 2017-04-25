North Carolina

April 25, 2017 2:26 PM

Dyami Brown, four-star wide receiver from Charlotte, commits to UNC

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

Dyami Brown, one of the top players in the state, has committed to North Carolina, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Brown, a 6-2, 180-pound, four-star wide receiver from West Mecklenburg High in Charlotte, is ranked No. 200 overall, according to 247sport.com’s composite rankings. He is also rated the No. 9 overall player in the state.

Brown caught 54 passes for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for West Mecklenburg. He ran for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 26.2 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps. On defense he recorded three interceptions.

The other schools on his list were Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Virginia Tech.

Brown is the second player to commit to the Tar Heels. The other was 6-4, 275-pound, four-star offensive tackle Avery Jones.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Andrew Carter breaks down UNC's NBA Draft Decisions

Andrew Carter breaks down UNC's NBA Draft Decisions 2:59

Andrew Carter breaks down UNC's NBA Draft Decisions

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:10

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds
UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation 0:32

UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

View More Video

Sports Videos