Dyami Brown, four-star wide receiver from Charlotte, commits to UNC

Dyami Brown, one of the top players in the state, has committed to North Carolina, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Brown, a 6-2, 180-pound, four-star wide receiver from West Mecklenburg High in Charlotte, is ranked No. 200 overall, according to 247sport.com’s composite rankings. He is also rated the No. 9 overall player in the state.
Brown caught 54 passes for 1,012 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for West Mecklenburg. He ran for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 26.2 yards per carry, according to MaxPreps. On defense he recorded three interceptions.
The other schools on his list were Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Virginia Tech.
Brown is the second player to commit to the Tar Heels. The other was 6-4, 275-pound, four-star offensive tackle Avery Jones.
I will be commiting to the University of North Carolina #tarheels pic.twitter.com/YiWwJG03gs— Dyami Brown (@deuce2_) April 25, 2017
