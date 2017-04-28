North Carolina

Twitter surprised by Bears trade to pick Trubisky in NFL draft

By Langston Wertz Jr.

It didn’t take long for the first big move of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears, holding the third pick, traded up one spot to No. 2, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. And the Bears took UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. To get the Tar Heel, the Bears gave up the third overall pick, a 2017 third-rounder (No. 67 overall), a 2017 fourth-rounder (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick.

Trubisky seemed surprised and elated.

Many Bears fans, however, were not pleased with Chicago’s pick.

And of course, the Madden NFL video game was ready to let Bears know what their potential new starting quarterback would look like in the navy and orange.

