Twitter surprised by Bears trade to pick Trubisky in NFL draft

It didn’t take long for the first big move of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Chicago Bears, holding the third pick, traded up one spot to No. 2, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. And the Bears took UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. To get the Tar Heel, the Bears gave up the third overall pick, a 2017 third-rounder (No. 67 overall), a 2017 fourth-rounder (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick.
Trubisky seemed surprised and elated.
The moment @Mtrubisky10 got the call...#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vfQcWCvEGO— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
Many Bears fans, however, were not pleased with Chicago’s pick.
Had the craziest dream the Bears traded up a pick to draft Mitch Trubisky.— Heir Push (@Pusha_TeeWat) April 28, 2017
In all honesty, I feel bad for Mitch Trubisky. The guy looks like he couldn't be happier to be a Chicago Bear, but none of the fans want him— Zach Kaminski (@ZKamin34) April 28, 2017
Me: the draft is starting, the Bears future is bright!— Andrew Gier (@andrewtheginge) April 28, 2017
Bears: we traded everything for Mitch Trubisky pic.twitter.com/wO83AszOsL
Mitch Trubisky is going to be a bust lol Chicago messed up #NFLDraft— ⚒ Prime Time Dre ⚒ (@SirLaxalot48) April 28, 2017
I'm still laughing that the Browns....errr I mean Bears gave up stuff to get Mitch Trubisky.— Andrew Valenti (@Valenti_Andrew) April 28, 2017
Sometimes I wake up regretting choosing Yale over a real school, but at least I've never drafted Mitch Trubisky with the 2nd overall pick.— Esteban Elizondo (@EstebanElizond0) April 28, 2017
Sports so unhealthy cuz Im spending my morning looking at Mitch Trubisky highlights trying to convince myself it aint all that bad...— (@Basko4Prez) April 28, 2017
Just hoping my boy Mitch Trubisky can continue the greatness of former 1st round picks Rex Grossman and Cade McNown.— Haymaker (@mtotheh) April 28, 2017
The @ChicagoBears are now the #ChicagoBrowns#NFLDraft #MitchTrubisky #WTF #NFL #BearDown #Browns— Randall Camp (@Camp_Bucky) April 28, 2017
If nothing else, "Mitch Trubisky" is a fun name to say in a thick Chicago accent.— Zach Bernard (@ZachBernardFW) April 28, 2017
When the Bears selected Mitch Trubisky with the second pick ...smh pic.twitter.com/OgEy6DuDDL— BIG:E (@Edgargaytan21) April 28, 2017
If Mitch Trubisky is rookie of the year I'll buy his jersey and wear it for a whole week— Owen DellaBianca (@OjDella) April 28, 2017
Rick Mirer— DaveO (@DaveOChicago) April 28, 2017
Cade McNown
Jonathan Quinn
Craig Krenzel
Chad Hutchinson
Todd Collins to name a few
& now Mitch Trubisky#2017NFLDraft #DaBears pic.twitter.com/eLkleepsJm
I've talked myself into the Mitch Trubisky era. Let's go Bears.— Zona Red (@MikeEllisCope) April 28, 2017
And of course, the Madden NFL video game was ready to let Bears know what their potential new starting quarterback would look like in the navy and orange.
The Chi just got their guy.— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) April 28, 2017
The @ChicagoBears select @Mtrubisky10 at 2nd overall. #NFLDraft #WelcometoMadden pic.twitter.com/uRZg9PVEXQ
