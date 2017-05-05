Here’s what we know about Kevin Knox’s upcoming college decision

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Sen Gunn throws shade at NC State fans Pause 1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision 0:52 UNC's Williams takes a shot at NC State fans in the legislature 1:37 Managing waste and odors from hog farm lagoons 2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained 0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts 1:17 Footing The Bill For School Supplies 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Kevin Knox thrills the crowd as he hits a buzzer beater to beat Cary High School 71-69 in the John Wall Holiday Tournament Tuesday. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com