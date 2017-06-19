Why Roy Williams is one of the best college coaches ever

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas Pause 0:49 Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video 3:20 Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 0:33 Fox on matchup against Davidson 1:43 Service dog helps student athletes through rehabilitation at UNC 0:31 Bukauskas leads Tar Heels into NCAA 2:06 UNC routs NC State in ACC baseball tournament 6:28 UNC's Mike Fox: 'A good win for us' 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 0:52 UNC's Williams takes a shot at NC State fans in the legislature Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email "Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jimminy Christmas,” “blankety-blank” and "frickin". Edited by Scott Sharpe

"Dadgum" or "daggum"? No matter how you spell it, UNC coach Roy Williams possesses his own lexicon and perhaps should come with his own glossary. Call it Roynacular, Williams’ use of expressions and words like "dadgum," “Jimminy Christmas,” “blankety-blank” and "frickin". Edited by Scott Sharpe