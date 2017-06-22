Can you name North Carolina basketball’s record 47 first-round draft picks?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas Pause 0:49 Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video 3:20 Woody Durham joins Governor Roy Cooper for Aphasia awareness 0:33 Fox on matchup against Davidson 1:43 Service dog helps student athletes through rehabilitation at UNC 0:31 Bukauskas leads Tar Heels into NCAA 2:06 UNC routs NC State in ACC baseball tournament 6:28 UNC's Mike Fox: 'A good win for us' 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 0:52 UNC's Williams takes a shot at NC State fans in the legislature Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Junior standout discusses facing the Oregon Ducks and playing in the cavernous University of Phoenix stadium. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Junior standout discusses facing the Oregon Ducks and playing in the cavernous University of Phoenix stadium. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com