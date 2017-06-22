Can you name North Carolina basketball’s record 47 first-round draft picks?

Justin Jackson is expected to become North Carolina’s 48th first-round pick in program history in Thursday night’s NBA Draft and the 16th under head coach Roy Williams.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward was named ACC Player of the Year in March after averaging 18.3 points and grabbing 4.7 rebounds per game. He made a drastic improvement in his perimeter shooting this season, converting at a career-best 37 percent clip from 3-point range.
Jackson was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team after helping the Tar Heels win the national championship in April.
Freshman Tony Bradley also has a chance to sneak into the first round, though most mock drafts have the one-and-done center getting taken early in the second round. Bradley was a key piece off the bench in North Carolina’s deep frontcourt, averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
If Bradley does make the leap into the top 30, he and Jackson will join this lengthy list of Tar Heel first-round picks.
2016: Brice Johnson (25, L.A. Clippers)
2014: P.J. Hairston (26, Miami)
2013: Reggie Bullock (25, L.A. Clippers)
2012: Harrison Barnes (7, Golden State)
2012: Kendall Marshall (13, Phoenix)
2012: John Henson (14, Milwaukee)
2012: Tyler Zeller (17, Dallas)
2010: Ed Davis (13, Toronto)
2009: Tyler Hansbrough (13, Indiana)
2009: Ty Lawson (18, Minnesota)
2009: Wayne Ellington (28, Minnesota)
2007: Brandan Wright (8, Charlotte)
2005: Marvin Williams (2, Atlanta)
2005: Raymond Felton (5, Charlotte)
2005: Sean May (13, Charlotte)
2005: Rashad McCants (14, Minnesota)
2001: Brendan Haywood (20, Cleveland)
2001: Joseph Forte (21, Boston)
1998: Antawn Jamison (4, Toronto)
1998: Vince Carter (5, Golden State)
1995: Jerry Stackhouse (3, Philadelphia)
1995: Rasheed Wallace (4, Washington)
1994: Eric Montross (9, Boston)
1993: George Lynch (12, L.A. Lakers)
1992: Hubert Davis (20, New York)
1991: Rick Fox (24, Boston)
1991: Pete Chilcutt (27, Sacramento)
1989: J.R. Reid (5, Charlotte)
1987: Kenny Smith (6, Sacramento)
1987: Joe Wolf (13, L.A. Clippers)
1986: Brad Daugherty (1, Cleveland)
1984: Michael Jordan (3, Chicago)
1984: Sam Perkins (4, Dallas)
1982: James Worthy (1, L.A. Lakers)
1981: Al Wood (4, Atlanta)
1980: Mike O’Koren (6, New Jersey)
1979: Dudley Bradley (13, Indiana)
1978: Phil Ford (2, Kansas City)
1977: Walter Davis (5, Phoenix)
1977: Tommy Lagarde (9, Denver)
1976: Mitch Kupchak (13, Washington)
1974: Bobby Jones (5, Houston)
1972: Bob McAdoo (2, Buffalo)
1965: Billy Cunningham (4, Philadelphia)
1960: Lee Shaffer (5, Syracuse)
1958: Pete Brennan (4, New York)
1957: Lennie Rosenbluth (6, Philadelphia)
